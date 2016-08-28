Fairlawn second in invitational

Staff report

ARCANUM — Weather shortened the Joe Middleton Boys Golf Invitational, held Saturday in Arcanum and hosted by Tri-Village.

Because some pairings completed only 15, 16 or 17 holes, it was decided that each golfer’s score would be determined by their score relative to par after their first 15 holes.

When that was figured, Eaton won at 27 over par, Fairlawn was second at 35, Anna third at 43, Versailles fourth at 46 and Fort Loramie fifth at 47.

Russia was 11th, Botkins 12th and Houston 20th.

For Fairlawn, Mason Jones and Nathan Lessing tied for the team lead at 4-over, which was good enough for second overall. Kody Curtner was at plus-10 and Ben Brautigam plus-17.

For Anna, Zach Watren was at 8-over, Mason Platfoot 9-over, Eli Kuck 10-over and Troy Rindler 16-over.

Versailles was led by Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker at 7-over, Kyle Cotner was at plus-9, Isaac Ruhenkamp was at plus-14, and Alex Groff at plus-16.

Fort Loramie was led by Brad Gottemoeller at plus-9. Craig Eilerman was at 11-over, Zach Pleiman 13-over and Shea Swick 14-over.

Nick Fischio of Botkins came in at 8-over and Jack Dapote at plus-13 led Russia.

Eaton’s Sean Hodges was medalist at 2-over.