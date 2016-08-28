Sidney spikers get first win

Staff report

MINSTER — Sidney finished 1-1 in a volleyball tri-match at Minster Saturday.

After falling to the host Lady Wildcats 2-0, Sidney came back to beat Graham 2-0 in a pair of close games to record its first win of the season.

The Lady Jackets are 1-3 heading to Piqua Tuesday.

Minster beat Sidney 25-16, 25-21. For Sidney, Amanda Thomas led with six kills and Celena Taborn added five. Alina Kindle and Emily Tolbert had five digs apiece. Nuss had 13 assists.

Against Graham, both games ended up 25-23.

Taborn had seven kills and Tolbert six for Sidney and both had two solo blocks. Hannah Wiford had seven digs, Carrie Nuss three aces and 18 assists, and Kindle two aces.

The Sidney junior varsity fell to Minster 25-14, 25-20 and beat Graham 28-26, 25-18.

Arielle Snider had seven total kills in the two matches, Allie Herrick serves six aces against Graham, and Payton Boshears added three aces in that game.

For Minster, Jordyn Heitbrink had 17 kills in the two matches and Paige Thobe 12. Paige Purdy totaled 30 digs, Rosie Westerbeck 20 to go with eight total kills, and Heitbrink had 17 digs. Hayley Baumer had 39 assists.

Minster is now 3-0.

Bremen 3, Loramie 0

NEW BREMEN — New Bremen upped its record on the year to 4-0 with a 3-1 win over Fort Loramie on Saturday.

For Loramie, Caleigh Barhorst had 16 kills, Sarah Stang nine and Abby Holthaus six. Hattie Meyer had 16 assists and Sophia Albers 14.

Taylor Ernst finished with 18 digs, Sarah Stang 11 and Barhorst nine.

Knoxville 3, Botkins 0

BOTKINS — Botkins lost 3-0 at home to neighboring New Knoxville Saturday, the scores being 25-7, 25-16, 25-9.

For the Lady Rangers, who are 4-2, Kenzie Schroer had 16 assists and 10 digs, Shayna Bierlein had 11 kills, Taylor Doty 10 kills, Faith Homan 28 digs and Kayla Jaynes 13 assists and seven digs.

New Knoxville won the JV game 25-11, 25-20.

Botkins is 1-2.

Riverside wins two

ROCKFORD — Riverside competed in the Parkway Invitational Saturday and won two out of three matches.

The Lady Pirates lost to Celina 25-12, 25-17. Marissa Davis had eight kills, 13 digs, eight ace serves and four blocks to lead Riverside.

The Lady Pirates then defeated Lima Senior 25-7, 25-16, with Davis adding 12 kills. Shelby Giles had six kills and nine digs, Helena Faulder 11 assists, and Alexis Snow eight assists and four ace serves.

Riverside then beat Elida 25-23, 25-21. Davis had 13 kills, Giles 10 digs and Faulder 15 assists.

• Riverside’s 7th grade team lost to Urbana and Tecumseh, both 2-0, in a tri-match Saturday.

The 8th grade lost to Tecumseh 25-17, 25-13, and beat Triad 25-16, 25-13.

Against Tecumseh, Lauryn Sanford had three aces, and against Triad, Hannah Cooper had eight ace serves, Sanford four aces, and Allison Knight three kills and two aces.