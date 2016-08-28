Sidney boys soccer teamposts 3rd straight shutout

Staff report

SIDNEY — The Sidney High boys soccer team posted its third straight shutout to start the season, blanking visiting Urbana in non-league action Saturday 2-0.

The Jackets, 3-0 on the year, host Wapakoneta tonight at the high school.

The Jackets dominated Saturday’s action, outshooting Urbana 22-6.

Jalen Hudgins had both Sidney goals and he was assisted both times by Luke Rees.

Hudgins now has six goals already this season and Rees five assists.

Goalie Ian Humphrey had four saves against Urbana.