Anna goes 4-0in County golf

Staff report

SIDNEY — Anna went to 4-0 in County dual golf matches with a 167-188 win over Russia at Shelby Oaks Tuesday.

Zach Watren of Anna was medalist with a 38, Eli Kuck had a 41 and Evan Bensman and Mason Platfoot both shot 44.

For Russia, Dylan Cordonnier had a 42, Jack Dapore 47, Will Sherman 48 and Clay George 51.

• Fairlawn defeated Riverside in non-league golf Tuesday, also at the Oaks, 172-214.

Mason Jones had a 40 to lead the Jets, and Jacob Caldwell, Kody Curtner and Ben Brautigam all shot 44. Trey Lane had a 42 for the Pirates.

• Jackson Center went to 2-1 in the County with a 176-192 win over Botkins at the Oaks.

The Tigers got a 41 from Bryce Sosby, 44s from Trent Paltfoot and Chris Elchert, and a 47 from Coltin Rose.

Botkins, 1-3 in the league, was led by medalist Nick Fischio with a 39 and Josh Miller added a 41.

Standings — Anna 4-0, Fairlawn 2-1, Fort Loramie 2-1, Jackson Center -1, Russia 1-2, Botkins 1-3, Houston 0-3.

MONDAY

161 for Lehman

BELLEFONTAINE — The Lehman golf team put up its best score in the last three seasons for nine holes in a 161-200 victory over Riverside in Northwest Central Conference dual action at Cherokee Hills in Bellefontaine.

The win evens the Cavaliers at 1-1 in NWCC duals.

Lehman had a pair of 38s from Tyler Lachey and Cole Gilardi. Ryan Schmidt shot a 41 and Mikey Rossman added a 44.

Riverside is also 1-1 in conference duals this season.

• VERSAILLES — The Russia boys edged visiting Troy Christian in golf action Monday at Stillwater, 189-195.

Jack Dapore carded a 39 to lead the Raicders, Will Sherman added a 48 and Dylan Cordonnier shot a 49.

• VERSAILLES — The Versailles boys golf team edged out Minster in action at Stillwater Valley Monday 182-188.

Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker had a 39 to lead the winners, and was match medalist. Kyle Cotner added a 43, Alex Groff 49 and Preston Platfoot 51.

Minster got a 45 from Ben Stubbs, 47s from Jordan Brackman and Adam Knapke, and a 49 from Grant Voisard.

• New Knoxville defeated New Bremen in conference play Monday at Arrowhead, 197-213.

For the Rangers, Robert Egbert, Nathan Tinnerman and Jack Bartholomew all shot 49.

Girls

MINSTER — Fort Loramie defeated Lima Shawnee in girls golf action Monday at Arrowhead, 199-203.

Emily Knouff led Loramie with a 37, Megan Koppin had a 45, Amy Eilerman 58 and Rylee Poeppelman 59.

ST. PARIS — The Russia girls dropped a 213-230 verdict to Miami East in action at Lakeland.

Maddie Borchers shot a 45 for the Lady Raiders and Shae Borchers added a 53.

• MINSTER — Minster and Versailles met Monday at Arrowhead and when it was over, they were separated by just a single stroke.

Minster had 198 and Versailles 199.

For Minster, Lisa Borges had a 47, Ali Borgerding 48, Hannah Koenig 49 and Sarah Huwer 54.

For Versailles, Lauren Heitkamp was medalist with a 40, Lauren Durham had a 48, Anna Groff 52 and Taylor Martin 59.