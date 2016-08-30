Lady Jacket netters win 5-0

Staff report

The Sidney High girls tennis team upped its record to 6-1 on the season with a 5-0 win over Lehman in action Monday.

At first singles, Madison Frank beat Alex read 6-1, 6-4.

At second singles, Hailey New won over Melanie Brunner 6-1, 6-1.

And at third singles, it was Naomi Riegel beating Shannon Staley 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Auanna Edens and Caroline Gallimore beat Ann Pennaparra and Angela Brunner 7-5, 6-0, and at second doubles, Janae Drees and Kathryn Saunders beat Sarah Kremer and Kiera Burns 6-1, 6-2.

• Lehman lost on Tuesday to Celina by a 5-0 score.

Alex Read and Melanie Brunner lost 6-2, 6-2 at first doubles and Ann Pennaparra and Angela Brunner lost 6-0, 6-1 at second doubles.

First and second singles matches ended up 6-0, 6-0, and third singles was 6-1, 6-0.