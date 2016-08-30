Lady Cavs blank West Liberty

Staff report

SIDNEY — Lehman ran its girls soccer record to 2-0-1 on the year with a 2-0 victory over West Liberty-Salem in non-league action Tuesday at Lehman.

The Lady Cavs handed West Liberty-Salem its first loss, the Lady Tigers standing 2-1.

“It was a good, early-season matchup,” said Lehman coach Jeremy Lorenzo. “That’s a very good team. They finished last season No. 1 in the area and we were No. 2. And they didn’t lost much.”

Both Lehman goals were scored by Molly Safreed, one in each half. Assists came from Grace Monnin and Katie Edwards, and goalie Camille Brown pitched the shutout, recording eight saves.

The Lehman junior varsity also won 2-0, with Elizabeth Gibson scoring both goals. Riley McIver had an assist.

MONDAY

SHS girls 2-0-0

XENIA — The Sidney High girls soccer team upped its record to 2-0-0 on the year with a 3-2 win over Xenia in Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover action Monday night.

The Lady Jackets were led by the Wiesenmayers. Emily had two goals and Elaine the third goal. Both also had assists, as did Macie Ivey. Goalie Carly Dean had 16 saves.

• Sidney blanked West Carrollton in its opening game of the season last week, 7-0.

Emily Weisenmayer had three of the goals and the other four came from Elaine Wiesenmayer, Jenna Foster, Kirsten Sparks and Keaton Eilert.

Elaine Wiesenmayer had three assists, and there was one each from Emily Wiesenmayer, Foster, Destyni Grice and Erin Ivey.

Dean got the shutout in goal.

Boys

Wapak 5, Sidney 3

SIDNEY — Sidney High’s boys soccer team lost for the first time this season, a 5-3 verdict against Wapakoneta in action at the high school.

The loss left the Jackets at 3-1 on the year with Xenia in town Tuesday night.

“Hopefully this game will be a valuable lesson,” said Sidney coach Daniel Wicks. “We went up 2-0 early in the game and let off the gas. Credit to Wapak. They never quit battling.”

Gage Fridley, Luke Rees and Jalen Hudgins all had goals for Sidney. Hudgins had two assists and Mason page one.

Wapak won the junior varsity game 2-1.

Lehman 6, Allen East 1

The Lehman boys soccer team had a strong start in Western Ohio Soccer League play with a win over Allen East 6-1.

Jake Emmerich and Trey Kerrigan both with a pair of goals led the scoring for the Cavaliers.

Lehman’s offense outshot the Mustangs 33-7.

Troy Christian 8, JC 1

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center lost at home to Troy Christian in non-league soccer action, 8-1.

The loss left the Tigers at 0-3-1 on the year.

Gavin Booser had the lone goal for the Tigers, and goalie Corbin Murphy had seven saves.

Lehman midfielder Katie Edwards (15) makes a pass to a teammate in action Tuesday at Lehman against West Liberty-Salem. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_LHS-soccer.jpg Lehman midfielder Katie Edwards (15) makes a pass to a teammate in action Tuesday at Lehman against West Liberty-Salem.