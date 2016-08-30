Lady Tigers win fourth straight

Staff report

RUSSIA — Jackson Center remained unbeaten on the year with a 25-18, 25-8, 25-9 victory over Russia in County volleyball action Tuesday at Russia.

The Lady Tigers are 1-0 in the league and 4-0 overall. Russia drops to 1-1 and 2-3.

The Lady Tigers were led once again by senior Cassie Meyer, who had 16 kills, 11 digs and three blocks.

Kamryn Elchert had 26 assists, Camryn Hoehne added nine kills, and Vanessa Winner chipped in with seven kills and eight digs.

For Russia, Cameo Wilson led with five kills, Whitney Pleiman had 22 digs and Jenna Cordonnier added 10 assists.

Jackson also won the junior varsity game 25-18, 25-15.

Anna 3, Houston 0

ANNA — Anna evened its overall record at 2-2 and its County record at 1-1 with a 3-0 win over visiting Houston Tuesday. The scored were 25-15, 25-4, 25-12.

Krista Gehret led the Lady Rockets with 17 kills.

Kennedey Glover had eight kills and two solo blocks, and Ashley Landis added seven kills.

Lexi Wells had 32 assists and eight digs, Carly Becker had five aces and eight digs, and Landis added three aces and eight digs.

For Houston, which is now 0-2 and 0-5, Alyssa Kemp had nine assists and Olivia Bowser had seven digs.

Anna also won the JV game 25-9, 25-13.

Loramie 3, Botkins 0

BOTKINS — Fort Loramie went to 2-0 in the County and 4-3 overall with a 3-0 win over Botkins.

The scores were 25-8, 25-17, 25-17, and the verdict left Botkins 0-2 and 1-4.

Fort Loramie got 15 kills from Caleigh Barhorst and eight from Sara Stang. Sophia Albers had 12 assists.

Taylor Ernst led the defense with 12 digs, Stang had 11 and Barhorst eight. Abby Holthaus served up four aces.

For Botkins, Sarah Bergman had five kills and 16 digs, Danielle Schwartz had 10 digs, and Jenna Pitts had 10 digs and 10 assists.

Fort Loramie also won the JV game 2-0.

Standings — Fort Loramie 2-0 (4-3), Jackson Center 1-0 (4-0), Fairlawn 1-0 (2-0); Anna 1-1 (2-2); Russia 1-1 (2-3); Botkins 0-2 (1-4), Houston 0-2 (0-5).

Riverside 3, Troy Chr. 0

DEGRAFF — Riverside won 3-0 over Troy Christian in action Tuesday, the scores being 25-14, 25-21, 27-25.

Marissa Davis pounded out 19 kills for the Lady Pirates, Helena Faulder had 17 assists, Kristin Davidson had 10 digs and 16 service points, and Shelby Giles had nine points and seven digs.

Riverside lost the JV game 2-0 on scores of 25-14, 25-12.

• Riverside’s 7th and 8th grade teams beat Lima Temple Christian.

The 7th grade won 25-15, 25-14, with Jenna Woods serving seven aces, Mia Stallard six and Hannah Asbury four. Alaina Heath added three.

The 8th grade won 25-28, 25-16, with Sierra Snow serving nine aces and Hannah Cooper and Macie Manahan five each.

MONDAY

Anna 3, Covington 0

ANNA — The Anna Lady Rockets notched their first win of the season after two tough loses, beating Covington 3-0 in non-league volleyball action at Anna Monday night.

The Lady Rockets won 25-19, 25-15, 25-20.

Krista Gehret led Anna with nine kills, Kennedey Glover had seven kills, and Emma Meyer had five kills and two solo blocks.

Lexi Wells had 23 assists, and Carly Becker had 12 digs and three ace serves. Ashley Landis also had three aces.

Arcanum 3, Houston 1

HOUSTON — Houston lost in four games at home Monday, 3-1 to Arcanum.

The Lady Wildcats won the first game 25-13, but then lost 25-12, 25-14, 25-12.

Sarah Monnier had nine kills and 12 digs for the Lady Wildcats, Alyssa Kemp had 16 assists and 11 digs, Hannah Bixler had 14 digs, Jessica Monnier added six kills, and Hayden Reisenbeck finished with seven digs.

Arcanum also won the junior varsity game 25-12, 25-18.

Bremen 3, Botkins 0

NEW BREMEN — Botkins had a tough time on the road against unbeaten New Bremen Monday, falling 3-0.

The scores were 25-13, 25-12, 25-8 and it left the Lady Trojans at 1-3 going into a home match with Fort Loramie Tuesday night.

New Bremen goes to 5-0 on the year.

Houston’s Sara Monnier, left, sets the ball as Anna’s Macy Wiktorowski (11) and Kennedey Glover go up to block at Anna Tuesday in County volleyball. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_SDN083016AnnaVolley.jpg Houston’s Sara Monnier, left, sets the ball as Anna’s Macy Wiktorowski (11) and Kennedey Glover go up to block at Anna Tuesday in County volleyball. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News