Jackets bounce back, beat Xenia

Staff report

XENIA — Sidney head boys soccer coach Daniel Wicks called it a “great bounce back” Tuesday night after his Yellow Jackets went on the road and edged Xenia 3-2 in Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover action.

The win came on the heels of a 5-3 loss at home to Wapakoneta Monday in a game Sidney led 2-0 at one point.

The Jackets go to 2-0-0 in the American North Division and are now 4-1 overall. Xenia is 1-2.

Jalen Hudgins continued his incredible scoring, putting in all three goals for the Yellow Jackets. That gives him 10 goals on the season, and that’s twice as many as anyone else in the league.

Assists came from Gavin Miller, Gage Fridley and Luke Rees.

Sidney outshot the Buccaneers 14-10, and goalie Ian Humphrey had five saves.

“It was a great bounce back win for us after Monday,” said Wicks. “This was a big game for us and they came ready to play. Jalen Hudgins and Luke Rees are on fire at the moment. Both have either scored or assisted in every game this season. They have a great partnership, and we hope they can keep it up.

“We are dealing with some injuries at the back, and my hope is we can get some of those guys back within the next couple of weeks.”

The Sidney junior varsity team lost 5-1 to Xenia.

Sidney returns to action on Saturday at home against Bellefontaine.

Fairlawn 4, Lehman 3

SIDNEY — Fairlawn notched its first win of the season in boys soccer Tuesday night, knocking off Lehman in Western Ohio Soccer League action, 4-3 at Fairlawn.

The win put the Jets even in the conference at 1-1 and they are now 1-4 overall.

The Cavaliers are also 1-1 in the WOSL and 1-2 overall.

“I told my coaches before the season that this game worried me,” said Lehman coach Tom Wiseman. “We got a big result last year at Fairlawn (5-0) and I knew this would be a tight one.”

The Jets got two goals apiece from Lane Wells and Andrew Taylor, and DJ Graves added an assist.

For the Cavaliers, goals came from Jacob Schmiesing, Conor O’Leary and Jake Emrick. Trey Kerrigan assisted on all three goals.

Lehman dominated possession, and outshot Fairlawn 22-9.

“The bottom line is we missed too many opportunities and got exposed to long-ball counterattacks,” said Wiseman. “That has been our Achilles heel so far and we will be fixing that problem.”

The Jets return to action tonight at home against New Knoxville. Lehman is also in action tonight at Lincolnview. Both games are in conference play.

Botkins 2, Lima Temple 2

LIMA — The Botkins Trojans overcame a 2-1 deficit in the second half at Lima Temple Christian Tuesday and earned a 2-2 draw against the Eagles in Western Ohio soccer League action.

Scoring for the Trojans were Kaleb Hanby and Tanner Russell, off an assist from Hanby.

Goalie Ethan Buther recorded three saves for the Trojans.

Botkins is now 1-0-1 and tied with Temple Christian atop the WOSL standings. Overall, the Trojans are 1-1-1 heading into action at home Saturday against Franklin-Monroe.

WOSL standings — Lima Temple 1-0-1 (3-0-1), Botkins 1-0-1 (1-1-1), Lima Catholic 1-0-0 (2-1-0), New Knoxville 1-0-0 (1-2-0), Lehman 1-1-0 (1-2-0), Fairlawn 1-1-0 (1-4-0), Spencerville 0-1-0 (1-2-1), Allen East 0-1-0 (0-1-1), Lincolnview 0-1-0 (0-1-2), Jackson Center 0-1-0 (0-3-1).

Lehman’s Conor O’Leary (left) is shown on a breakaway in soccer action at Fairlawn Tuesday. Chasing him down is Fairlawn’s Drew Brautigam. Fairlawn won the game 4-3. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Lehman-Fairlawn.jpg Lehman’s Conor O’Leary (left) is shown on a breakaway in soccer action at Fairlawn Tuesday. Chasing him down is Fairlawn’s Drew Brautigam. Fairlawn won the game 4-3.

Hudgins scored three goals, has 10 in five games