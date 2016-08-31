Lady Jackets fall 3-2 to Piqua

Staff report

PIQUA — Sidney battled archrival Piqua to the end in losing 3-2 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North volleyball action Tuesday at Piqua.

Sidney won the first game and the third game, but couldn’t close it out. The scores were 25-19, 17-25, 25-15, 23-25, 12-15.

The loss left the Lady Jackets at 0-3 in the American North and 1-4 overall heading into a home match with Vandalia on Thursday.

Amanda Thomas had a big night at the net, finishing with 17 kills to lead the Lady Jackets. Celena Taborn had 14 kills and Grace Shell nine.

Taborn also recorded eight blocks and Thomas five.

Carrie Nuss finished with 41 assists, Kiana Calvert had five ace serves and 10 digs, and Emily Tolbert had nine digs.

The junior varsity team won 2-0 over Piqua, the scores being 25-19, 25-17.

Arielle Snider had nine kills and two blocks, Faith Bockrath had four aces and 15 assists, and Payton Boshears led the defense with six digs.

American North standings — Tipp City 3-0 (5-0), Troy 3-0 (3-1), Piqua 2-1 (4-1), Vandalia 1-2 (1-4), Sidney 0-3 (1-4), Greenville 0-3 (0-3).