Lady Rockets stay unbeaten

Staff report

BOTKINS — Anna and Botkins opened Western Ohio Soccer League play Thursday night at Botkins, and Anna came away with a 4-0 victory in girls action at Botkins Community Park.

The win put Anna at 1-0-0 in the WOSL and 3-0-0 overall. Botkins is 0-1-0 and 1-2-0.

Anna’s goals came from four different players, including Emily Albers, Brooke Hemsworth, Taylor Kauffman and Rylie Edwards.

Kelsie McKinney had an assist, and goalie Savanna Hostetler was credited with two saves.

Boys

Lehman 5, Lincolnview 0

SIDNEY — Lehman evened its record on the year at 2-2 and went to 2-1 in the Western Ohio Soccer League with a 5-0 shutout of Lincolnview in action at Lehman Thursday.

The Cavaliers got a pair of goals from Jacob Schmiesing, and single goals from Jake Emrick, Mikkel Alvarez and John-Henry Frantz.

Trey Kerrigan assisted on three of the goals, and it was his second game in a row with three assists.

Lehman outshot the Lancers 25-2.

“We played soccer 101. Be first to the ball, make sharp passes and take smart shots,” said Lehman coach Tom Wiseman. “We’re playing good soccer right now.”

The Cavs are at Newton on Saturday.

Fairlawn 7, NK 1

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Jets upped their Western Ohio Soccer League record to 2-1 and went to 2-4 overall with a 7-1 win over visiting New Knoxville in boys soccer action Thursday at Fairlawn.

The Jets were led by Ben Brautigam, who scored four of the seven goals. Andrew Taylor added two goals, and the other goal was an own goal by the Rangers.

DJ Graves assisted on two of the goals.

New Knoxville’s goal came from Cole Thompson, with an assist from Zach Davis.

The Rangers are 1-1 in the WOSL and 1-3 overall.

Monday

Sidney 5, Bellefontaine 0

SIDNEY — The Sidney High girls soccer team remained unbeaten on the season with a 5-0 blanking of Bellefontaine in non-league action Wednesday at Sidney High School.

The Lady Jackets go to 3-0-0 on the season heading into a conference game Tuesday at Piqua. Bellefontaine is now 1-3.

Emily Wiesenmayer led the Lady Jackets with three of the five goals, and the other two came from Elaine Wiesenmayer and Hallie Truesdale.

Elaine Wiesenmayer had two assists, and Emily Weisenmayer, Keaton Eilert and Jenna Foster all had one each.

Troy Chr. 9, Botkins 0

The Botkins Lady Trojans fell behind 5-0 by the half and went on to lose to Troy Christian in girls soccer action Tuesday, 9-0.

The los evened the Lady Trojans’ record on the year at 1-1-0 going into a game Thursday night at home against Anna.

Lehman JV 4, Sidney JV 0

The Lehman junior varsity boys soccer team defeated visiting Sidney JVs 4-0 Wednesday night.

Conor O’Leary scored two of the goals for Lehman and Elijan Jock and Dahlton Blak added one each.

Tommy Hamlin finished with two assists and Michael Denning added oine.

Sidney’s Erin Ivey, left, works to get away from Bellefontaine’s Brooklin Fry in girls soccer action at Sidney Wednesday. The Lady Jackets won the game 5-0 to remain unbeaten. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SDN090216SidGSoc.jpg Sidney’s Erin Ivey, left, works to get away from Bellefontaine’s Brooklin Fry in girls soccer action at Sidney Wednesday. The Lady Jackets won the game 5-0 to remain unbeaten.