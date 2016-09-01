Jets beat JC by 6 strokes

Staff report

SIDNEY — Fairlawn stayed one game behind the leader and knocked Jackson Center out of a second-place tie in the County boys golf standings with a 177-183 verdict at Shelby Oaks Thursday.

The Jets go to 2-1 in the league and Jackson falls to even at 2-2.

Bryce Sosby of Jackson was the medalist with a 38. Trent Platfoot added a 40 and Coltin Rose 49 for the Tigers.

Ben Brautigam led Fairlawn with a 42, Nathan Lessing had a 43 and Kody Curtner and Mason Jones both shot 46.

COUNTY STANDINGS — Anna 4-0, Fort Loramie 3-1, Fairlawn 2-1, Jackson Center 2-2, Russia 2-2, Botkins 1-4, Houston 0-4.

FL 169, Houston 208

SIDNEY — Fort Loramie shot a 169 to beat Houston with 208 in another County golf match Thursday at Shelby Oaks.

The win put the Redskins at 3-1 in the County and dropped Houston to 0-4.

Brad Gottemoeller of Loramie was the medalist with a 39. Craig Eilerman added a 42 for the Redskins, and both Zach Pleiman and Shea Swick had 44s.

Tristin Stangel led Houston with a 49.

Russia 196, Botkins 224

VERSAILLES — In the third County match of the night, this one at Stillwater, Russia beat Botkins 196-224.

Russia is 2-2 in the league and Botkins 1-4.

Russia was led by Jack Dapore and Dylan Cordonnier, both with 43. Josh Miller shot a 46 for the Trojans.

Piqua 179, Sidney 191

SIDNEY — Sidney hosted Piqua in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North division play Wednesday and came out on the short end of a 179-191 score in boys golf action.

The Yellow Jackets were led by Jared Lindsey, who shot a season’s best score of 40. Spencer Karn added a 47 and Kyle Noble finished with a 48.

Lehman 177, USV 229

LIMA — Lehman had an easy time against Upper Scioto Valley at Colonial in Lima, winning 177-229 in Northwest Central Conference boys golf.

Tyler Lachey had a 41, Cole Gilardi and Ryan Schmidt 44 each and Seth Dooley 48 for the Cavs.

The win put the Cavs at 2-1 in NWCC play.

Versailles 177, NK 209

MINSTER — Versailles defeated New Knoxville in Midwest Athletic Conference action at Arrowhead 177-209.

Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker and Kyle Cotner led Versailles, both with 42. Ray Newton was low man for the Rangers with a 47.

Girls

There was a tri-match at Stillwater, with the Fort Loramie girls shooting a 202, Arcanum 228 and Russia 259.

Loramie’s Emily Knouff was medalist with a 40, Megan Koppin had a 52, Riley Middendorf 53 and Rylee Poeppelman 57.

Maddie Borchers shot a 52 to lead Russia.