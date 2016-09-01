Jets beat JC by 6 strokes

Staff report
SIDNEY — Fairlawn stayed one game behind the leader and knocked Jackson Center out of a second-place tie in the County boys golf standings with a 177-183 verdict at Shelby Oaks Thursday.
The Jets go to 2-1 in the league and Jackson falls to even at 2-2.
Bryce Sosby of Jackson was the medalist with a 38. Trent Platfoot added a 40 and Coltin Rose 49 for the Tigers.
Ben Brautigam led Fairlawn with a 42, Nathan Lessing had a 43 and Kody Curtner and Mason Jones both shot 46.
COUNTY STANDINGS — Anna 4-0, Fort Loramie 3-1, Fairlawn 2-1, Jackson Center 2-2, Russia 2-2, Botkins 1-4, Houston 0-4.
FL 169, Houston 208
SIDNEY — Fort Loramie shot a 169 to beat Houston with 208 in another County golf match Thursday at Shelby Oaks.
The win put the Redskins at 3-1 in the County and dropped Houston to 0-4.
Brad Gottemoeller of Loramie was the medalist with a 39. Craig Eilerman added a 42 for the Redskins, and both Zach Pleiman and Shea Swick had 44s.
Tristin Stangel led Houston with a 49.
Russia 196, Botkins 224
VERSAILLES — In the third County match of the night, this one at Stillwater, Russia beat Botkins 196-224.
Russia is 2-2 in the league and Botkins 1-4.
Russia was led by Jack Dapore and Dylan Cordonnier, both with 43. Josh Miller shot a 46 for the Trojans.
Piqua 179, Sidney 191
SIDNEY — Sidney hosted Piqua in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North division play Wednesday and came out on the short end of a 179-191 score in boys golf action.
The Yellow Jackets were led by Jared Lindsey, who shot a season’s best score of 40. Spencer Karn added a 47 and Kyle Noble finished with a 48.
Lehman 177, USV 229
LIMA — Lehman had an easy time against Upper Scioto Valley at Colonial in Lima, winning 177-229 in Northwest Central Conference boys golf.
Tyler Lachey had a 41, Cole Gilardi and Ryan Schmidt 44 each and Seth Dooley 48 for the Cavs.
The win put the Cavs at 2-1 in NWCC play.
Versailles 177, NK 209
MINSTER — Versailles defeated New Knoxville in Midwest Athletic Conference action at Arrowhead 177-209.
Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker and Kyle Cotner led Versailles, both with 42. Ray Newton was low man for the Rangers with a 47.
Girls
There was a tri-match at Stillwater, with the Fort Loramie girls shooting a 202, Arcanum 228 and Russia 259.
Loramie’s Emily Knouff was medalist with a 40, Megan Koppin had a 52, Riley Middendorf 53 and Rylee Poeppelman 57.
Maddie Borchers shot a 52 to lead Russia.