Jackson rolls to 5th straight

Staff report

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center rolled to its fifth win in a row to start the season, beating Anna 3-0 on scores of 25-4, 25-12, 25-14 in County volleyball action Thursday at Jackson.

The Lady Tigers are now 2-0 in the County and 5-0 overall with a match against unbeaten New Bremen Saturday at home.

Anna falls to 1-2 and 2-3.

For Jackson, Cassie Meyer was outstanding, with 11 kills and 11 ace serves.

Kamryn Elchert had 12 assists, Camryn Hoehne had 10 assists and six digs, Alicia Kessler had six kills and three blocks, Raquel Kessler had six kills and Katie Sosby added six digs.

For Anna, Krista Gehret had nine kills, Lexie Wells 15 assists, Carly Becker six digs and Kennedey Glover three solo blocks.

Anna won the junior varsity game 2-1, the scores being 25-23, 23-25, 25-15.

COUNTY STANDINGS — Fort Loramie 3-0, 5-3; Jackson Center 2-0, 5-0; Fairlawn 1-1, 2-1; Anna 1-1, 2-3; Rusia 1-1, 2-3; Botkins 1-2, 2-4; Houston 0-3, 0-6.

Botkins 3, Houston 1

HOUSTON — Botkins and Houston played four close games Thursday, with Botkins pulling out a 3-1 win in County play.

The scores were 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21.

The Lady Trojans go to 1-2 in the league and 2-4 overall. Houston is 0-3 and 0-6.

Botkins got a big game from Sarah Bergman. She had 19 kills and 27 digs.

Casey Woodall had 18 kills, Danielle Schwartz had nine kills and 29 digs and Alexis Jones also had 29 digs.

Jenna Pitts had 25 assists and Kayla Kohler 21.

For the Lady Wildcats, Jessica Monnier had seven kills, Hayden Riesenbeck six kills and 10 digs, Sarah Monnier seven kills and 22 digs, and Alyssa Kemp 26 assists, 13 digs and two ace serves.

Olivia Bowser added five kills and 15 digs, Hannah Bixler chipped in 13 digs, and Allisen Foster served a pair of aces.

The junior varsity game went to Botkins 2-0.

Loramie 3, Fairlawn 0

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie kept pace in the County standings with a 3-0 win over visiting Fairlawn in the third County game of the night Thursday.

The scores were 25-18, 25-13, 25-19.

Loramie is now 3-0 in the County and in the top spot, and 5-3 overall. Fairlawn drops to 1-1 and 2-1.

For the winners, Caleigh Barhorst had 18 kills, Sara Stang 13 kills and Maeve Hilgefort eight kills.

Hattie Meyer dished out 18 assists and Sophia Albers added 14.

Barhorst also led in digs with 17 and Taylor Ernst added 13.

“The girls gave a solid effort across the board,” said Loramie coach John Rodgers. “We are gaining confidence with each match.”

For Fairlawn, Audrey Francis had 10 kills and 32 digs, Jeanne Lee Branscum had 12 digs, Chelsie Brautigam 16 assists and Regan DeMotte added five kills.

Loramie hosts Versailles on Saturday, with the freshman game begining at 10 a.m.

Marion 3, Lehman 0

SIDNEY — Lehman dropped to 1-3 on the season heading into Thursday’s home game with Ridgemont after dropping a 3-0 verdict to visiting Marion Local in action on Tuesday.

The scores were 25-19, 25-17, 25-7. Marion Local went to 2-1 with the win.

Sidney Chapman had 11 kills and four blocks for the Lady Cavs, Lauren McFarland had 11 assists, Madison Hussey 11 digs, and Alexis Snipes 10 assists and 10 digs.

Jackson Center’s Christen Ware spikes the ball as Anna’s Krista Gehret, far left, and Kennedey Glover defend in volleyball action at Jackson Center Thursday. Looking on is Jackson’s Camryn Hoehne. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SDN090216JCVolley.jpg Jackson Center’s Christen Ware spikes the ball as Anna’s Krista Gehret, far left, and Kennedey Glover defend in volleyball action at Jackson Center Thursday. Looking on is Jackson’s Camryn Hoehne. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News