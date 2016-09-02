Lady Jackets 7-2 after 3-2 loss

Staff report

SIDNEY — The Sidney High girls tennis team suffered a rare loss in action at the high school Thursday, falling 3-2 to visiting Stebbins.

Despite Thursday’s loss, the Lady Jackets have been impressive so far this season, entering Thursday’s match with a 7-1 record. The most wins any Sidney girls tennis team has managed since joining the Greater Western Ohio Conference is eight, and the Lady Jackets will likely equal that when they play at Trotwood on Tuesday.

“These girls are quietly doing some things many people thought would never happen,” said Sidney High athletic director Mitch Hoying. “We have some nice kids and coaches that have put in the time and work over the offseason. It’s a nice team making some strides in a less-publicized sport.”

Against Stebbins, Sidney won at third singles when Naomi Riegel pulled out a 6-0, 6-3 verdict. “Naomi is having an incredible season so far,” said Sidney coach Emily Scheu.

The other win came at second doubles from the team of Janae Drees and Kathryn Saunders. They won 4-6, 6-4 and 12-10 in the super tiebreaker.

Sidney lost 6-0, 6-0 at first singles, 6-4, 6-2 at second singles, and 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 at first doubles.

Junior varsity winner were Sara Gibson and Mara Hecht in doubles.

Sidney's Madison Frank competes against Vily Ngo of Stebbins at first singles in girls tennis action at Sidney Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News