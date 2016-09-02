Lady Jackets fallon North volleyball

Staff report

SIDNEY — The Sidney Lady Jackets dipped to 0-4 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North volleyball action Thursday with a 3-1 loss to Vandalia.

Sidney won the first game 25-14, but Vandalia took the next three 25-21, 25-18, 25-15.

Sidney fell to 1-5 overall with Greenville coming to town Tuesday.

Amanda Thomas had 12 kills for the Lady Jackets and Celena Taborn added eight. Thomas also had eight blocks and Taborn five.

Carrie Nuss had 26 assists, Kiana Calvert and Alina Kindle had four ace serves each, and Emily Tolbert led the defense with eight digs.

The junior varsity won 2-1 over Vandalia to go to 3-3. Allie Herrick and Faith Bockrath had three aces and seven digs, Payton Boshears had two aces and six digs, Arielle Snider had eight kills and Bockrath also had seven kills and 16 assists.

Coldwater 3, Minster 0

COLDWATER — Coldwater handed the Minster Lady Wildcats their first loss of the season Thursday night by a 3-0 score in Midwest Athletic Conference volleyball action.

The scores were 25-21, 25-19, 25-20.

Minster is 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the MAC. Coldwater is 6-1 and 1-0.

Minster got 12 kills from Jordyn Heitbrink and six from Rosie Westerbeck. Paige Thobe added five.

Paige Purdy had 13 digs and Westerbeck nine. Hayley Baumer and Sara Ripploh added eight apiece, and Baumer finished with 23 assists. Thobe added two solo blocks.

NK 4, Parkway 0

ROCKFORD — New Knoxville went on the road and defeated Parkway 3-1 in MAC volleyball action Thursday.

The Lady Rangers lost the first game 25-23, then won 25-14, 25-21, 25-17.

Knoxville is 1-0 in the MAC and 5-2 overall this season.

Kenzie Schroer had a triple-double to lead the Lady Rangers, finishing with 17 kills, 30 assists and 23 digs.

Shayna Bierlein had 19 kills and eight digs and Kayla Jaynes had 23 assists and eight digs.

Caitlin Lammers added seven kills, Faith Homan had 34 digs to lead the defense, Jenna Schwieterman had 16 digs and Ashlyn Miller added 11 digs.

Parkway won the junior varsity game in three.

Riverside 3, USV 0

DEGRAFF — Riverside defeated Upper Scioto Valley 3-0 in Northwest Central Conference volleyball Thursday.

The scores were 25-23, 25-14, 25-13.

Kristin Davidson had 15 service points with four of them aces for the Lady Pirates.

Marissa Davis had 18 kills, 15 digs and three aces, Shelby Giles had 11 kills and 10 digs, Alexis Snow 17 assists and Helena Faulder 10 assists.

Soccer

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center boys soccer team took on Allen East in Western Ohio Soccer League action Thursday and came away with a 4-2 victory for their first win of the season.

The Tigers go to 1-1-0 in the WOSL and 1-3-1 overall this season.

High-scoring Gavin Booser put three in the net, and Trevor Elliott had the other goal.

Parker Morris had an assist to Booser on a corner kick.

• LINCOLNVIEW — The Lehman girls soccer team cruised to a 10-0 win over Lincolnview Thursday in WOSL play.

Rylie McIver, and Lyndsey Jones had two goals each.

Also scoring were Grace Olding, Kaitrin O’Leary, Carly Edwards, Samantha Edwards and Gibson.

Golf

MINSTER — Minster defeated Marion Local in boys golf action at Arrowhead Thuyrsday, 171-218.

Adam Knapke shot a 39 to lead Minster, Jordan Brackman had a 41, Ben Stubbs 43 and Grant Koenig 48.

Collin Fleck led the Flyers with a 47.

• The Versailles girls got a 37 from Lauren Heitkamp in action at Stillwater, the Lady Tigers defeating Bellefontaine 190-211.

Heitkamp’s 37 ties for the best score in the area so far this season.

also for Versailles, Lauren Durham shot a 45 and Jorja Pothast 49.