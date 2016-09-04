Jacket booters edge Chiefs 2-1

Staff report

SIDNEY — The Sidney High boys soccer team upped its record on the year to 5-1-0 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over visiting Bellefontaine in non-league action Saturday night at the high school.

The Jackets were outshot 17-13, but prolific Sidney goal-scorer Jalen Hudgins converted twice for the Jackets, and Ian Humphrey did the rest, with seven saves in goal.

Gage Fridley had an assist.

“This was a very even game,” said Sidney coach Daniel Wicks. “I thought we had the better of the play in the first half, and they had the better of the play in the second half. Credit to our boys, they weren’t at their best tonight but still dug out the win. Ian Humphrey had a spectacular game, especially towards the end of the game. He made two or three spectacular saves.”

Sidney is back in action Tuesday at Fairborn.

Newton 3, Lehman 0

PLEASANT HILL — Lehman’s boys team went on the road to face unbeaten Newton and dropped a 3-0 verdict Saturday in non-league soccer action.

The Cavaliers are now 2-3-0 on the year and host New Knoxville Thursday in Western Ohio Soccer League play.

“We played a good game,” said Lehman coach Tom Wiseman. “Newton’s coach commented on how good our team was. The loss came down, though, to not hitting some key passes, not hitting our shots we had, and a couple of key injuries to our defense.”

New Knoxville 2, Van Wert 2

VAN WERT — New Knoxville journeyed to Van Wert and came away with a 2-2 tie in non-league boys action Saturday.

The Rangers are 1-3-1 on the season heading into a league match at home against Lehman Thursday.

New Knoxville’s goals were scored by Christoph Balk and Jonah Lageman.

GIRLS

Lehman 8, Newton 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Lehman girls soccer team opened a 4-0 halftime lead on Newton and went on to win 8-0 in non-league action Saturday.

Molly Safreed and Samantha Edwards had two goals each. Also scoring were Moriah Pauley, Grace Monnin, Lyndsey Jones and Rylie McIver.

Grace Dexter had two assists, and Katie Edwards, Pauley and Liz Pax had one each.

Camille Brown had the shutout in goal.

“I was really proud of the girls today,” Lehman coach Jeremy Lorenzo said. “An away game on Saturday morning at Newton is concerning, but the girls came focused and ready to play. It was a total team effort. As much as I like scoring, I like shutouts even more. We haven’t given a goal up yet this year and that says a lot about our ability to defend. Our back line has been terrific.

“Newton is a scrappy team that plays hard. Although we were winning 4-0 at half time, I still didn’t feel that the game was in hand yet. They can hurt you quick if you have a letdown, so playing an 80-minute complete game was very important.”

Lehman is at Coldwater Tuesday.

Anna 3, Coldwater 1

COLDWATER — Anna remained unbeaten on the year at 4-0-0 and went to 2-0-0 in the Western Ohio Soccer League with a 3-1 win on the road over Coldwater Saturday.

The Lady Rockets got goals from Emily Albers, Abby Gaydosh and Adrienne Endsley, and assists from Breah Kuck and Taylor Kauffmann.

Goalie Savana Hostetler had one save.

The Lady Rockets are back in league play on Thursday at home against Lima Catholic.

Sidney’s Jalen Hudgins drives past Max Wilcoxon at Sidney. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SDN090616SidBSoc.jpg Sidney’s Jalen Hudgins drives past Max Wilcoxon at Sidney.