Knouff is medalistin LCC Invitational

LIMA — Fort Loramie senior standout Emily Knouff kept up her winning ways, taking medalist honors Saturday in the Lima Central Catholic Lady Thunderbird Golf Invitational held at Hawthorne Hills in Lima.

Knouff shot a 37-39 for a 76 and was the only one to post a score under 80.

She led the Lady Redskins to a 396 score overall, good enough for fourth place in the eight-team field. That score was just six strokes behind the winning team.

Megan Koppin and Riley Middendorf both shot 106 for Loramie and Kayla Rosengarten had a 108.

Final team standings — 1. Lima Shawnee 390, 2. Lima Catholic 395, 3. Bluffton 395, 4. Fort Loramie 396, 5. Bellefontaine 402, 6. Perrysburg 420, 7. CNE 439, 8. Tipp City 457.

BOYS

VERSAILLES — There were 19 schools represented Saturday in the annual Versailles Boys Golf Invitational, held at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Versailles emerged as the winner with a 332, eight strokes ahead of runner-up Anna. Minster placed fourth, Lehman was seventh, Russia ninth, Versailles 2 was 14th, Marion Local 16th and New Bremen was 17th.

Versailles was led by Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker with a 75, which was good enough for medalist honors.

Kyle Cotner added an 82, Alex Groff 85 and Preston Platfoot 90 for the Tigers’ top four scores.

Lehman’s Tyler Lachey finished second overall with a 79, Rusia’s Jack Dapore was fifth with an 81, and four players tied for seventh with 82s, including Cotner of Versailles, Zach Watren of Anna and Jordan Brackman of Minster.

Results

Final team standings — 1. Versailles 332, 2. Anna 340, 3. St. Henry 345, 4. Minster 353, 5. Miami East 357, 6. West Milton 364, 7. Lehman 366, 8. Franklin-Monroe 367, 9. Russia 375, 10. National Trail 378, 11. Graham 382, 12. Coldwater 383, 13. Parkway 390, 14. Versailles 2 401, 15. Tri-Village 407, 16. Marion Local 423, 17. New Bremen 430, 18. Covington 436, 19. Bradford (3 golfers).

Individuals

Anna — Zach Watren 82, Cole Maurer 84, Evan Bensman 86, Mason Platfoot 88.

Lehman — Tyler Lachey 79, Ryan Schmidt 87, Cole Gilardi 92, Seth Dooley 108.

Marion Local — Collin Fleck 97, Tim Knapshaefer 97, Seth Kelch 113, Garett Pleiman 116.

Minster — Jordan Brackman 82, Adam Knapke 87, Ben Stubbs 91, Logan Lazier 93.

New Bremen — Derek Bergman 99, Cole Hemmelgarn 106, Tyler Leichliter 107, Devon Thieman 118.

Russia — Jack Dapore 81, Dylan Cordonnier 85, Clay George 104, Will Sherman 105, Brandon Koverman 105.

Versailles 1 — Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker 75 (medalist), Kyle Cotner 82, Alex Groff 85, Preston Platfoot 90.

Versailles 2 — Alex Keiser 93, Kyle Dapore 98, Austin Pleiman 100, Will Eversole 110

