Minster, Russia runners first

Staff report

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Minster girls cross country team competed in the large school category at the Columbus Grove Invitational Saturday and still won with ease, finishing with just 25 points to take first place by 59 over runner-up Liberty-Benton.

Emma Watcke, a freshman, won the race in 19:05.99, Morgan Pohl was fourth in 19:19.21, Kaitlynn Albers fifth in 19:24.61, Cassie Francis seventh in 19:41.9, and Gwen Meiring eighth in 19:55.3.

Anna was 16th out of 18 schools and led by Gracen Rogers in 52nd place.

The Botkins girls were fifth in the small-school division and led by Adrianna Jutte, 13th in 21:05.21, and Brooklyn Flora in 20th in 21:24.7. Payton Amstutz was 28th, Cassie McGowan 42nd and Hannah Bailey 61st.

In the small-school boys competition, Minster was third with 111, behind Carey and Lincolnview.

Andrew Broering was 12th in 17:17.46, Jon Albers 13th in 17:23, Carter Pohl 23rd in 17:37.55, Ryan Cavanaugh 26th in 17:41.04, and Luke Barga 37th in 18:03.55.

Botkins was seventh and led by Austin Fullenkamp in fifth place in 16:56.54. Alex Hute was 29th in 17:50.74, Konnor Burmeister was 40th, Spencer Heuker 83rd and Jonathon Yenser 86th.

Covington Inv.

Russia’s boys took first in the Covington Invitational with 74 points, eight more than Troy Christian.

Mason Dapore was 10th in 17:53.6, Alex Seger 11th in 17:54.9, Zachary Bell 13th in 18:08.2, Gavin George 19th in 18:30.3, and Ethan Monnier 21st in 18:45.7.

Russia’s girls also finished first with 27 points.

Anna Fiessinger led the Lady Raiders, placing second in 20:21.3. Megan Frazier was fourth in 20:38.4, Shae Goubeaux fifth in 20:55.8, Audrey Gariety seventh in 21:02.4, and Claire Meyer 10th in 21:13.3.