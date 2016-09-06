Lehman girls ranked No. 1in area, No. 3 in Ohio in D-3

Staff report

Lehman’s unbeaten Lady Cavs are the No. 1-ranked team in Division 3 in the first Miami Valley Soccer Coaches poll, announced recently.

They were 4-0-1 on the season heading into a conference matchup at Coldwater Tuesday.

In addition, coach Jeremy Lorenzo’s squad is tied for third in the first Division 3 state rankings.

Meanwhile, both Sidney High School teams are ranked in the top 10 in the Miami Valley. The Sidney boys are ranked sixth in Division 1 and took a 5-1-0 record into action Tuesday night at Fairborn.

The Sidney Lady Jackets are the No. 5-ranked team in Division 1 in the Miami Valley. They took a 3-0-0 record into action Tuesday night at Piqua.

Miami Valley Scholastic

Soccer Coaches Association

Rankings

BOYS

Division 1 — 1. (tie) Centerville, Beavercreek, 3. Springboro, 4. Troy, 5. Lebanon, 6. SIDNEY, 7. Fairmont, 8. Vandalia, 9. Miamisburg, 10. (tie) Northmont, Piqua.

Division 2 — 1. Carroll, 2. Alter, 3. Tipp City, 4. Bellbrook, 5. Chaminade, 6. Middletown Fenwick, 7. Oakwood, 8. Eaton, 9. Monroe, 10. Ben Logan.

Division 3 — 1. Dayton Christian, 2. (tie) Yellow Springs, Troy Christian, 4. Franklin Monroe, 5. Miami Valley, 6, Bethel, 7. Newton, 8, Miami East, 9. Brookville, 10. West Liberty-Salem.

GIRLS

Division 1 — 1. Springboro, 2. Lebanon, 3. Beavercreek, 4. Centerville, 5. SIDNEY, 6. Troy, 7. Vandalia, 8. Fairmont, 9. Wayne, 10. (tie) Miamisburg, Wayne.

Division 2 — 1. Alter, 2. Carroll, 3. Tipp City, 4, Midd. Fenwick, 5. Monroe, 6. Bellbrook, 7. Chaminade, 8. Valley View, 9. Springfield Shawnee, 10. Oakwood.

Division 3 — 1. LEHMAN, 2. Preble Shawnee, 3. (tie) West Milton, Waynesville, 5. West Liberty-Salem, 6. Miami East, 7. Springfield Catholic, 8. Bethel, 9. Troy Christian, 10. Northwestern

Ohio Scholastic Soccer

Coaches Association

State rankings

D-3 girls — 1. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy; 2. Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 3. (tie) LEHMAN, Doylestown Chippewa, 5. Cincinnati Country Day, 6. Zanesville Rosecrans, 7. Worthington Christian, 8. Lynchburg Clay, 9. Youngstown Mooney, 10. Cincinnati Medeira.