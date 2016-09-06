Anna golfers stayunbeaten in County

Staff report

SIDNEY — The Anna Rockets remained the only unbeaten team in County boys golf action with a 168-214 victory over the Botkins Trojans Tuesday at Shelby Oaks.

The Rockets are now 5-0 in County dual matches and face a challenge on Thursday at the Oaks against Fairlawn, which is 3-1 in the league and tied with Fort Loramie for the spot right behind Anna.

Zach Watren shot a 38 and Eli Kuck 39 for the Rockets, Mason Platfoot added a 44 and both Evan Bensman and Troy Rindler shot 47.

For the Trojans, Josh Miller had a 42 and Nick Fischio 46.

COUNTY STANDINGS — Anna 5-0, Fort Loramie 4-1, Fairlawn 3-1, Jackson Center 2-3, Russia 2-3, Botkins 1-5, Houston 0-4.

FL 176, JC 195

MINSTER —Fort Loramie remained in the hunt in the County boys golf standings with a 176-195 victory over Jackson Center in action at Arrowhead Tuesday.

The win put the Redskins at 4-1 in the league and dropped the Tigers to 2-3.

Brad Gottemoeller led the Redskins with a 40, which was good enough for medalist honors.

Eli Rosengarten added a 41, Zach Pleiman had a 46 and both Craig Eilerman and Mitchell Puthoff came in with 49s.

Jackson Center was led by Brady Wildermuth and Coltin Rose, both with 47. Trent Platfoot had a 50 and Bryce Sosby 51.

• Jackson Center defeated New Knoxville in action at Shelby Oaks Friday 181-201.

Bryce Sosby with a 43 and Brady Wildermuth with a 44 led the Tigers. Ray Newton had a 47 and Nate Tinnerman 49 for the Rangers.

Fairlawn 170, Russia 194

SIDNEY — Fairlawn also stayed just one behind league-leading Anna in the County standings with a 170-194 victory over Russia in action Tuesday at Shelby Oaks.

The Jets are 3-1 in the County and have a key match on Thursday against Anna, which is 5-0 in league play.

Nathan Lessing shot a 41 to lead the Jets, Jacob Caldwell had a 42, Mason Jones 43 and Kody Curtner 44.

Medalist honors went to Jack Dapore of Russia with a 39, and Dylan Cordonnier added a 45.

Girls golf

Minster defeated Marion Local in girls golf recently 187-227.

Taylor Homan shot a 41 for Minster, Sarah Huwer and Lisa Borges both had 48s and Ali Borgerding finished with a 50.