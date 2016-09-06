JC spikers up record to 7-0

Staff report

BOTKINS — Jackson Center continued along unbeaten Tuersday night in volleyball action, beating Botkins 3-0 in County play at Botkins.

The scores were 25-9, 25-11, 25-13, and it made the Lady Tigers 3-0 in the league and 7-0 overall. Botkins drops to 1-3 in the league and 2-5 overall.

Cassie Meyer had 14 kills and three blocks for the Lady Tigers, Kamryn Elchert had 16 assists and also 11 digs, Camryn Hoehne added 11 assists and four kills and Alicia Kessler had four ace serves.

For the Lady Trojans, Sarah Bergman had nine kills ands Danielle Schwartz had 11 digs.

Jackson also won the junior varsity game 2-1.

Anna 3, Russia 0

ANNA — Anna evened its County record with a 3-0 win over visiting Russia in volleyball action Tuesday at Anna.

The Lady Rockets won 25-13, 25-14, 25-16 and are now 2-2 in the County and 5-4 overall. They are off until next Tuesday when they travel to Botkins.

The Lady Raiders fall to 1-2 in the County and 3-4 overall and return to action Thursday at home, also against Botkins.

For Anna, Krista Gehret led the way at the net with 16 kills, Emma Meyer added six and Ashley Landis had five.

Lexi Wells handed out 30 assists, Carly Becker had 15 digs, Rachel Shoemaker 10 digs, and Landis and Becker two aces apiece.

For Russia, Chris Gerke had six kills and Cameo Wilson five. Jenna Cordonnier had 16 assists and eight digs, Whitney Pleiman had 12 digs, Chloe Sherman seven digs and Laurissa Poling four kills and three blocks.

Fairlawn 3, Houston 0

SIDNEY — Fairlawn won the third County game of the night, defeating Houston at home 3-0.

The scores were 25-15, 25-12, 25-20.

Fairlawn goes to 2-1 in the County and 3-2 overall, and Houston dips to 0-4 and 0-7.

Audrey Francis pounded out 25 kills and added 14 digs for the Lady Jets. Chelsie Brautigam had 34 assists and Lauren Dudgen added six kills. Jeannie Lee Branscum had 15 digs and served up three aces.

For the Lady Wildcats, Sarah Monnier had 13 digs and six kills, Alyssa Kemp had 13 assists and nine digs, and Olivia Bowser had 13 digs.

Houston won the JV game 3-0, the scores being 10-25, 25-24, 27-25. Jenna Green had 10 digs and seven kills for Houston.

NK 3, Spencerville 0

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Lady Rangers upped their record on the year to 6-2 with a 3-0 win over visiting Specerville in non-league volleyball action.

The scores were 25-13, 25-11, 25-8.

Shayna Bierlein had nine kills and Caitlin Lammers six for the Lady Rangers, and Kenzie Schroer had 13 assists to go with five kills.

Faith Homan finished with 12 digs and Kayla Jaynes added 11 assists.

The Lady Rangers host Coldwater Thursday in league play.

The Knoxville JV team won 2-0.

Junior high

The Riverside 7th grade beat Lima Perry 25-18, 25-21, with Jenna Woods serving eight aces and Kara Kauffman six.

The 8th grade won 22-25, 17-25, 25-22, coming back from a 9-point deficit in the final set.

Sierra Snow had five aces and two kills for Riverside, and also added five assists. Lauryn Sanford had two aces and six kills.

Fairlawn’s Lauren Dudgeon sends the ball toward Houston’s Allisen Foster as Fairlawn’s Chelsie Brautigam (33) and Cierra Driskell watch in County volleyball at Fairlawn Tuesday. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SDN090716FairVolley.jpg Fairlawn’s Lauren Dudgeon sends the ball toward Houston’s Allisen Foster as Fairlawn’s Chelsie Brautigam (33) and Cierra Driskell watch in County volleyball at Fairlawn Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News