Lady Cavs still unbeaten, unscored on

Staff report

COLDWATER — The Lehman Lady Cavs remained unbeaten both overall and in Western Ohio Soccer League play with a 9-0 shutout of Coldwater in a conference game on the road Tuesday.

Lehman, the top-ranked team in the Miami Valley in Division 3, is now 2-0-0 in the WOSL and 5-0-1 overall heading into a game Saturday at Franklin-Monroe.

The Lady Cavs, who led y7-0 at the half, still have not allowed a goal this season.

“Coldwater is not a bad team and that’s a tough place to play,” said Lehman coach Jeremy Lorenzo. “We certainly did not want to take them lightly considering they earned a draw with a pretty good Wapakoneta team at home. But we were able to jump on them pretty quick, which helped us settle into the game. We were able to record our sixth shutout in a row.”

The Lady Cavs were led by Grace Olding, who had three goals. The other goals came from Samantha Edwards, Molly Safreed, Hannah Fogt, Liz Pax, Ava Behr and Rylie McIver.

Safreed and Pax also had two assists. Fogt, Edewards and Kaitrin O’Leary had one assist each.

Goalies Camille Brown and Hannah Giguere combined on the shutout.

The Lehman junior varsity was also victorious by a 9-0 score.

Elizabeth Gibson had a phenomenal game, finishing with five goals for the Lady Cavs. McIver added two, and Hope Anthony and Giguire both added one.

Sidney 2, Piqua 0

PIQUA — Sidney shut out Piqua in Greater Western Ohio Conference girls soccer action Tuesday on the road, 2-0.

The win kept the Lady Jackets unblemished on the year at 4-0-0 and put them at 3-0-0 in conference play. They were back in action Wednesday night at home against Fairborn.

Both Sidney goals came from Elaine Wiesenmayer.

In addition, Piqua’s junior varsity team beat Piqua 4-1. Lindsey Carr had two of the goals for Sidneym, and Kyana Johnson and Noel Spillers each had one.

Boys

Sidney 2, Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — Sidney upped its Greater Western Ohio Conference mark to 3-0-0 Tuesday with a 2-0 victory over Fairborn in action on the road.

The win put the Jackets at 6-1-0 on the season heading into a game at the GWOC’s newest member, Stebbins, on Thursday.

“A great team effort all around tonight,” said Sidney head coach Daniel Wicks. “We worked hard and played well for the majority of the game. We had opportunities to score three or four more goals, which would have been nice, but I’m very proud of the team’s performance tonight.”

Sidney’s goals came from Gage Fridley and Jalen Hudgins, and they both assisted on the other’s goal.

The shutout was turned in by Ian Humphrey, who had four saves.

Miami East 2, Botkins 0

CASSTOWN — Botkins dropped to 1-3-1 on the season after a 2-0 loss to Miami East in non-league action on the road Tuesday.

The Trojans are back in action Thursday at home against Fairlawn in Western Ohio Soccer League action.