Lady Jacket spikersget first division win

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Sidney Lady Jackets notched their first division victory in conference volleyball play Tuesday night with a 3-0 win over Greenville in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North play.

The scores were 25-11, 25-20, 27-25, and the win put Sidney at 1-4 in the North and 2-5 overall heading into a home game Thursday against West Carrollton.

Amanda Thomas and Celena Taborn provided a one-two punch at the net for Sidney. Thomas finished with 17 kills and four blocks, and Taborn added 12 kills and five blocks.

Grace Shell added five kills and Carrie Nuss set up the offense with 29 assists.

Kiana Calvert led the defense with nine digs and Alina Kindle added seven. Emily Tolbert served two aces.

The Sidney junior varsity lost 2-1. The Lady Jackets won the first game 25-21 before falling 25-14, 25-21.

Arielle Snider had eight kills for Sidney and Makali Gibson added four. Allie Herrick led the defense with eight digs and Payton Boshears added six. Boshears also had two aces, and Faith Bockrath had 13 assists.

Lehman 3, Urbana 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman volleyball team got back on track with a 28-26, 25-19, 25-19 win over Urbana.

Sidney Chapman pounded 22 kills for the Lady Cavaliers. Lauren Larger and Abby Schutt had four kills and Ellie Scott added three kills.Lauren McFarland dished out 15 assists and Alexis Snipes added 14.

Madison Hussey led the defense with 15 digs.

The Lady Cavs upped their record on the year to 3-6 with the victory, and will return to action Monday at home against Russia.