Hoying recalled by Rangers

Staff report

Fort Loramie’s Jared Hoying sent out a note Tuesday afternoon that said “Just checked into my hotel in Seattle! Looks like I won’t be home for a few more weeks.”

Hoying completed his season Sunday with the Round Rock Express, the class AAA farm team of the Texas Rangers. And he was informed not long after that he had been recalled by the parent club.

Hoying had been a part of the Rangers’ 40-man roster, which is the group of players who are eligible to be added to the active 25-man roster. Generally, any player that a team wishes to use in the postseason must be on the 40-man by Aug. 31.

Hoying was twice called up by the Rangers this season, that first time making him the first player in Shelby County history to play in a Major League game.

In his final week of action with Round Rock, he was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI against Omaha, and 2 for 4 in a win over Memphis.

He finished his season at Round Rock hitting .269, with 105 hits in 390 at-bats. He was second on the team in runs batted in with 66, second in triples with six, second in stolen bases with two, third in doubles with 20 and also third in home runs with 16.

He walked 37 times, struck out 78 times and finished with 185 total bases.

He had a .474 slugging percentage and a .336 on-base percentage for an .810 OPS (on base plus slugging).

He was with the team in Seattle for its 9:10 p.m. game against the Mariners Wedneswday night.

Craig Stammen

Stammen was with the Columbus Clippers Wednesday night when the Indians’ top farm club opened the playoffs at home against Gwinnett at 6:35.

Stammen, from North Star and a Versailles High School graduate, is looking to regain his form after arm surgery.

He has had two excellent outings for the Clippers recently, including Sunday against the Toledo Mud Hens. He pitched two innings and allowed two hits and no runs, while striking out five.

And three days earlier, also against the Mud Hens, he worked two innings and allowed two hits, no runs and struck out one.

He has lowered his earned run average to 5.54, allowing eight runs, all earned, in 13 innings. He has a 1.38 WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched), and has 11 strikeouts.

Stammen spent seven years in the big leagues with the Washington Nationals.

