Lehman golfers winconference match

Staff report

Lehman went to 2-1 in the Northwest Central Conference with a 179-201 win over Waynesfield in boys golf action Tuesday.

Tyler Lachey led Lehman with a 40, Cole Gilardi had a 43, Ryan Schmidt 47 and Seth Dooley 49.

Minster 168, LCC 190

Minster defeated Lima Central Catholic in non-league boys golf Tuesday, 168-190.

Minster was led by Ben Stubbs with a 39. Jordan Brackman had a 40, Adam Knapke 44 and Logan Lazier 44.

Girls golf

Fort Loramie won a tri-match over Parkway and Celina at the Celina Links.

Loramie shot 195, Parkway 232 and Celina 244.

Emily Knouff of Loramie was medalist with a 39, Riley Middendorf shot a 50, Kayla Rosengarten 51 and Megan Koppin 55.

• The Riverside girls won a tri-match at Prairie View, shooting a 204 to 282 for Waynesfield and 291 for Marion Elgin.

Highlighting the round was Riverside’s Dana Jones, who shot her best score of the season, a 40, for medalist honors.

Mereana Steely also had her best round, shooting a 51, for the Lady Pirates.