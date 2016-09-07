Botkins looking to fill3 coaching vacancies

BOTKINS — Botkins is looking to fill coaching vacancies at both the high school and junior high levels.

There are currently openings for a varsity baseball coach, a junior varsity girls basketball coach, and an 8th grade girls basketball coach.

Any interested candidates should contact Brad Bergman at 937-693-4241, ext. 7003.

Houston

HOUSTON — Houston is looking for a 7th grade boys basketball coach.

Anyone interested should contact Craig Knouff at [email protected] or call 937-295-3010, ext. 3013.