20 take part in OaksLadies League play

Staff report

The Shelby Oaks Ladies League met again Wednesday at the Oaks, with 20 players taking part on the west course.

The play of the day was “step aside scramble/mixer.” For each hole, everyone hit their drive, best ball was chosen, and that player “stepped aside” during the next shot. After that, it was regular scramble play.

The team of Nancy Walter, Jeanne Thompson, Lea Muhlenkamp and Jeanie Bosslet finished in first place with a score of 36.

Second with a score of 37 was the team of Joyce Jones, Karen Dickman, Trish Hoying and Pris Reier.

Third place went to the team of Rita Brinkman, Linda DeVelvis, Marcia Shaffer and Sandy Weaver with a score of 38.

And fourth with a 40 was the foursome of Judy Doll, Deb Goffena, Barb Rogers and Meggan Weaver.

Senior men

The Shelby Oaks Senior Men’s League also met this week, with 67 players participating in “low team net.”

First on the south course with a 68 was the team of Dave Schemmel, Denny Boerger, Dave Durbin and Dave Hollenbacher.

First on the north nine was the team of Jay Sargeant, Jim Burkhardt, Kelly Epperly and Steve Apple with a 63.

And first on the west course with a score of 66 was the foursome of Rick Elsass, Dave Fields, Tom Dunnavant and Lloyd Wiford.