SHS boys first at Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Sidney High School’s boys cross country team brought home the championship of the Fairborn Invitational, held Wednesday night.

The Yellow Jackets took the top spot with a final score of 62, which put them well ahead of runner-up Dayton Carroll with 90.

There were 20 teams in the competition.

Gavin Bockrath led the Jackets by placing eighth in 18:55, and teammate Eli Straman made it two in the top 10 with a 10th place finish in 19:05.

Patrick McClain was right behind in 11th place and Ian Bowman was close on his heels, placing 13th. Ian Bonifas rounded out Sidney’s top five by placing fifth.

That gave the Jackets five in the top 20 in a field of 223 runners.

The Sidney girls also ran well, finishing sixth out of 15 teams with 161 points.

Four of Sidney’s five finishers were freshmen, and one of them, Ana Adams, was impressive, placing third out of 144 runners in 22:1.

Teammate and freshman Mariana Kellner was 15th, freshman Mikayla Smedley was 30th, freshman Savannah Garber was 46th and junior Isi Wimkleman was 67th.

Junior high

The Sidney junior high boys placed eighth out of 12 teams and were led by Braden Guinther, 10th in 11:57, and Aiden Tangeman, 17th in 12:53.

The junior high girls placed seventh out of 12 teams and were led by Jadah McMillen, who was 17th in 14:55, and Montana Stephens, who was 20th in 14:56. Elora Dodds placed 24th in 15:19.

Fairborn Invitational

Varsity results

BOYS

Final team standings — 1. SIDNEY 62, 2. Dayton Carroll 90, 3. Vandalia 95, 4. Wayne 101, 5. Springfield 122, 6. Tipp City 171, 7. Princeton 172, 8. Tecumseh 217, 9. Cedarville 251, 10. Moeller 253, 11. Dunbar 299, 12. Yellow Springs 340, 13. Beavercreek 387, 14. Ponitaz 391, 15. Fairborn 432, 16. Stebbins 460, 17. East Dayton Christian 534, 18. Trotwood 544, 19. Troy 553, 20. Xenia 580.

Sidney results — 8. Gavin Bockrath 18:55, 10. Eli Straman 19:05, 11. Patrick McClain 19:09; 13. Ian Bowman 19:16; 20. Ian Bonifas 19:47.

GIRLS

Final team standings — 1. Princeton 32, 2. Tecumseh 71, 3. Vandalia 108, 4. Dayton Carroll 122, 5. Cedarville 140, 6. SIDNEY 161, 7. Tipp City 181, 8. Wayne 21, 9. Springfield 246, 10. Stebbins 284, 11. Xenia 285, 12. Beavercreek 297, 13. Troy 300, 14. Fairborn 361, 15. Trotwood 416

Sidney results — 3. Ana Adams 22:11, 15. Mariana Kellner 24:29, 26. Elisa Moore 26:29, 55. Nikita Parks 30:51, 565. Elise Cooper 32:15.