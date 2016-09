VERSAILLES — Versailles High School is looking for two coaches for next spring.

The school has openings for a head varsity softball coach as well as a junior varsity baseball coach.

Those interested should submit a letter of interest, resume, and list of references to Athletic Director Doug Giere at [email protected]

Posting will remain open until Oct. 14. Candidates must possess or be able to obtain a valid Pupil Activity Permit from the Ohio Department of Education.