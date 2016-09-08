SHS netters 8-3 after win, loss

Staff report

The Sidney High girls tennis team upped took an 8-3 record into action Thursday after beating Trotwood and losing to Northmont in matches earlier this week.

The Lady Jackets defeated Trotwood 5-0 on Tuesday.

At first singles, Hailey New won 7-6 (7-4), 6-4, at second singles it was Naomi Riegel winning 6-1, 6-0, and at third singles, Caroline Gallimore won 6-0, 6-2.

At first doubles, Auanna Edens and Sara Gibson won 6-0, 6-3, and at second doubles, Kathryn Saunders and Janae Drees won 6-0, 6-0.

The win put Sidney at 4-1 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North standings, putting the Lady Jackets behind four teams that are currently 5-0.

Junior varsity winners for Sidney were Jenna Rice and Lanie Shoukri.

• On Wednesday, Sidney went down to defeat, losing to Northmont 4-1.

Riegel was the lone winner at third singles, winning 6-1, 6-2.

Madison Frank lost 6-0, 6-0 at first singles and New lost 6-4, 6-0 at second singles.

At first doubles, Edens and Gallimore lost 6-1, 7-6 (8-6), and at second doubles, Saunders and Drees lost 6-4, 6-3.

Junior varsity winners for Sidney were Mara Hecht, Sara Gibson, Jenna Rice and Zoe Crist.

Greenville 5, Lehman 0

Lehman is still looking for its first win of the season in girls tennis after losing 5-0 to Greenville, which is 10-1 on the year.

Sarah Gibson lost 6-0, 6-1 at first singles, Sarah Kramer lost at second singles, and Kiera Burns at third singles.

At first doubles, Melanie Brunner and Alex Read lost 6-1, 6-1 and at second doubles, Ann Pennaparra and Angela Brunner lost 7-5, 6-0.

• Lehman also lost Thursday night, 5-0 to Miami Valley.

Claire Larger lost 6-1, 6-1 at first singles, Gibson lost 6-0, 6-2 at second singles, and Kiera Burns lost 6-1, 6-2 at third singles.

In first doubles play, Read and M. Brunner lost 6-0, 6-1, and at second doubles, Pennaparra and A. Brunner lost 6-1, 6-1.

Sidney’s Auanna Edens reaches for the ball during a first doubles match against Northmont players Whitney White and Serenity Anderson at Sidney Wednesday. Eden’s partner was Caroline Gallimore. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SDN090916SidGTennis.jpg Sidney’s Auanna Edens reaches for the ball during a first doubles match against Northmont players Whitney White and Serenity Anderson at Sidney Wednesday. Eden’s partner was Caroline Gallimore.