Sidney 5-0 after 3-0 win

Staff report

SIDNEY — Sidney kept pace in the tight Greater Western Ohio Conference American North standings with a 3-0 victory over visiting Fairborn in girls soccer action at the high school Wednesday night.

The win kept first-year coach Kevin Veroneau’s team unbeaten on the year at 5-0-0 and put the Lady Jackets at 4-0-0 in the American North. Vandalia and Troy are also 4-0-0.

Sidney returns to action Saturday at home against Stebbins.

Emily Wiesenmayer, the area’s leading scorer, had two of Sidney’s three goals, giving her 10 for the season. And Elaine Wiesenmayer scored the third goal.

Emily W., Erin Ivey and Macie Ivey all had assists for the Lady Jackets, and Carly Dean had the shutout, finishing with three saves.

Anna 4, Lima Catholic 1

ANNA — The Anna Lady Rockets continued along unbeaten on the season with a 4-1 win over Lima Central Catholic in Western Ohio Soccer League action Thursday at Anna.

The win put the Lady Rockets at 5-0-0 on the season and 3-0-0 in WOSL play, heading into another home game Saturday against Greeneview in a non-league matchup.

Anna’s goals came from four different players. Emily Albers, Abby Gaydosh, Breah Kuck and Mackenzie Cummings all scored goals, and Gaydosh was credited with the only assist.

Goalie Savanna Hostetler finished with five saves.

Lehman JV 2, Troy 0

The Lehman junior varsity team defeated Troy’s JV team 2-0 in recent action.

Lehman’s goals came from Elizabeth Gibson and Rylie McIver. Gibson and Maegan Titterington both had assists.

Kennedy Spicer had the shutout in goal for the Lady Cavs.

Sidney’s Emily Wiesenmayer, right, runs around Morgan Cleek at Sidney. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SDN090916SidGSoc.jpg Sidney’s Emily Wiesenmayer, right, runs around Morgan Cleek at Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News