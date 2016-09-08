Rockets finish County duals 6-0

Staff report

SIDNEY — Anna has the advantage heading into the County Golf Tournament next week at Arrowhead Golf Course in Minster after edging Fairlawn in a tight match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks.

The Rockets shot a 162 and that was just five strokes better than the Jets.

The win was an important one for the Rockets because it gave them a perfect 6-0 record in the dual portion of the County race.

Fort Loramie is just one back at 5-1 and Fairlawn was hoping to make a three-team tie atop the standing with a win Thursday. The loss left the Jets at 3-2 in the league with one match remaining, against Houston.

Zach Watren shot a 38 for Anna to take medalist honors by one stroke over Mason Jones of Fairlawn, who shot a 39.

Also for Anna, Eli Kuck had a 40, Cole Maurer 41 and Mason Platfoot 43.

For the Jets, Nathan Lessing added a 40, Luke Hickman shot a 43, and Jacob Caldwell and Kody Curtner both shot 45.

COUNTY STANDINGS — Anna 6-0, Fort Loramie 5-1, Fairlawn 3-2, Jackson Center 3-3, Russia 2-4, Botkins 1-5, Houston 0-5.

JC 184, Houston 200

Jackson Center and Houston also met at Shelby Oaks Thursday, with the Tigers shooting 184 and the Wildcats 200.

Jackson was led by Bryce Sosby with a 42. Trent Platfoot had a 346, Chris elchert 47 and Fred Bunke 49.

For Houston, Cameron Via had a 45 and Tristen Stangel 48.

Loramie 167, Russia 172

VERSAILLES — Fort Loramie remained one game behind Anna in the County standings with a win at Stillwater Thursday.

The Redskins finished the dual portion of the season at 5-1 and dropped Russia to 2-4.

Despite the loss, Russia had the medalist as Jack Dapore shot a 35.

Loramie was led by Brad Gottemoeller with a 39, Zack Pleiman shot a 40, Mitchell Puthoff 42 and Craig Eilerman 46.

For Rusia, Dylan Cordonnier had a 43, Clay George 45 and Brandon Koverman 49.

Vandalia 157, Sidney 189

Sidney lost to a strong Vandalia team in boys golf action, 157-189.

The loss left the Jackets at 2-3 on the season.

For Sidney, Jared Lindsey led with a 42 and Kyle Noble added a 45.

Girls

FL 192, Covington 236

MINSTER — Fort Loramie hosted Covington in a dual golf match at Arrowhead and came away with a 192-236 victory.

Emily Knouff was the medalist with a 39 for Loramie, Megan Koppin shot a 48, Rylee Poeppelman 52 and Kayla Rosengarten 54.

Minster 190, Bluffton 197

MINSTER — Minster hosted Bluffton in a good match, winning 190-197.

Ali Borgerding shot a 42 to lead Minster and take medalist honors. Hannah Koenig and Sarah Huwer both added 49s and Lisa Borges shot a 50.

Anna’s Mason chips out of the rough during a County boys golf match against Fairlawn at Shelby Oaks Thursday. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SDN090916AnnaBGolf1.jpg Anna’s Mason chips out of the rough during a County boys golf match against Fairlawn at Shelby Oaks Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Edge Fairlawn Thursday by 5 strokes