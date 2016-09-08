Rockets finish County duals 6-0

Staff report
SIDNEY — Anna has the advantage heading into the County Golf Tournament next week at Arrowhead Golf Course in Minster after edging Fairlawn in a tight match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks.
The Rockets shot a 162 and that was just five strokes better than the Jets.
The win was an important one for the Rockets because it gave them a perfect 6-0 record in the dual portion of the County race.
Fort Loramie is just one back at 5-1 and Fairlawn was hoping to make a three-team tie atop the standing with a win Thursday. The loss left the Jets at 3-2 in the league with one match remaining, against Houston.
Zach Watren shot a 38 for Anna to take medalist honors by one stroke over Mason Jones of Fairlawn, who shot a 39.
Also for Anna, Eli Kuck had a 40, Cole Maurer 41 and Mason Platfoot 43.
For the Jets, Nathan Lessing added a 40, Luke Hickman shot a 43, and Jacob Caldwell and Kody Curtner both shot 45.
COUNTY STANDINGS — Anna 6-0, Fort Loramie 5-1, Fairlawn 3-2, Jackson Center 3-3, Russia 2-4, Botkins 1-5, Houston 0-5.
JC 184, Houston 200
Jackson Center and Houston also met at Shelby Oaks Thursday, with the Tigers shooting 184 and the Wildcats 200.
Jackson was led by Bryce Sosby with a 42. Trent Platfoot had a 346, Chris elchert 47 and Fred Bunke 49.
For Houston, Cameron Via had a 45 and Tristen Stangel 48.
Loramie 167, Russia 172
VERSAILLES — Fort Loramie remained one game behind Anna in the County standings with a win at Stillwater Thursday.
The Redskins finished the dual portion of the season at 5-1 and dropped Russia to 2-4.
Despite the loss, Russia had the medalist as Jack Dapore shot a 35.
Loramie was led by Brad Gottemoeller with a 39, Zack Pleiman shot a 40, Mitchell Puthoff 42 and Craig Eilerman 46.
For Rusia, Dylan Cordonnier had a 43, Clay George 45 and Brandon Koverman 49.
Vandalia 157, Sidney 189
Sidney lost to a strong Vandalia team in boys golf action, 157-189.
The loss left the Jackets at 2-3 on the season.
For Sidney, Jared Lindsey led with a 42 and Kyle Noble added a 45.
Girls
FL 192, Covington 236
MINSTER — Fort Loramie hosted Covington in a dual golf match at Arrowhead and came away with a 192-236 victory.
Emily Knouff was the medalist with a 39 for Loramie, Megan Koppin shot a 48, Rylee Poeppelman 52 and Kayla Rosengarten 54.
Minster 190, Bluffton 197
MINSTER — Minster hosted Bluffton in a good match, winning 190-197.
Ali Borgerding shot a 42 to lead Minster and take medalist honors. Hannah Koenig and Sarah Huwer both added 49s and Lisa Borges shot a 50.