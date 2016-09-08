JC girls remain unbeaten

Staff report

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center’s top-ranked Lady Tigers remained unbeaten on the year with a 3-0 victory over visiting Fairlawn in County girls volleyball action Thursday.

The scores were 25-10, 25-9, 25-16 and the win put JC at 4-0 in the County and 8-0 overall.

Fairlawn fell to 2-2 in the league and 3-3 on the season.

For Jackson, Cassie Meyer had 14 kills and six digs, Camryn Hoehne added nine kills and seven assists, Alicia Kessler had eight kills and six blocks, and Miranda Hickey had five kills.

Kamryn Elchert handed out 20 assists.

For Fairlawn, Audrey Francis had 15 digs and six kills, Jeannie Branscum had 14 digs and Chelsie Brautigam had 13 assists.

The junior varsity game went to Jackson Center 25-13, 25-11.

COUNTY STANDINGS — Jackson Center 4-0, 8-0; Fort Loramie 4-0, 7-3, Anna 2-2, 5-4; Fairlawn 2-2, 3-3; Russia 2-2, 4-4; Botkins 1-4, 2-6; Houston 0-5, 0-8.

Loramie 3, Houston 0

HOUSTON — Fort Loramie also went to 4-0 in County play with a 3-0 victory over Houston Thursday.

All three games ended 25-11.

Fort Loramie is 7-3 overall, and Houston is now 0-5 and 0-8.

Loramie was led by Caleigh Barhorst with 17 kills. Sara Stang added nine and Abby Holthaus seven.

Sophia Albers handed out 26 assists and Stang led the defense with 12 digs. Taylor Ernst added seven.

For Houston, Sarah Monnier led with four kills and six digs, and Alyssa Kemp had five digs and eight assists.

Loramie won the JV game 25-12, 25-11.

Russia 3, Botkins 0

RUSSIA — In the third County game of the night, it was also 3-0, but Russia and Botkins played each other close.

The scores were 25-22, 25-23, 25-19.

Russia goes to 2-2 in the County and 4-4 overall. Botkins is 1-4 and 2-6.

For Russia, Cameo Wilson had 10 kills and six digs, Morgan Wenrick five kills and seven digs, and Jenna Cordonnier 19 assists and six digs.

Laurissa Poling added four kills and two ace serves, Chris Gaerke had five blocks, and Chloe Sherman led the defense with 19 digs.

For Botkins, Sarah Bergman had 14 kills and 21 digs to lead the way.

Casey Woodall had seven kills, Danielle Schwartz had 23 digs, Alexis Jones 21 digs and Jenna Pitts 17 assists.

Russia won the JV game 2-0.