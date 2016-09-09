2nd straight for Sidney

Staff report

Sidney notched its second consecutive victory Thursday in girls volleyball action, defeating West Carrollton 3-0 in action at the high school.

The scores swere 25-12, 25-17, 25-18 and the win put the Lady Jackets at 2-4 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference and 3-5 overall heading into a game at Bellefontaine Monday.

Amanda Thomas again led the Lady Jacket offense with 14 kills. She also had four blocks.

Celena Taborn had five kills and four blocks, and Carrie Nuss set them up with 22 assists.

Hannah Wiford served up five aces and Kiana Calvert added four. Calvert’s six digs led the defense.

The junior varsity won 25-15, 25-22, with Arielle Snider and Makali Gibson serving four aces apiece.

Faith Bockrath and Payton Boshears had two aces apiece.

Coldwater 3, NK 1

NEW KNOXVILLE — New Knoxville lost at home to Coldwater, the No. 3-ranked Division 3 team in Ohio, Thursday by a 3-1 final.

The Lady Rangers won the first game 25-23, but lost the next three 25-12, 26-24, 25-17.

For Knoxville, Kenzie Schroer had a triple-double, with 18 assists, 17 kills and 16 digs.

Shayna Bierlein had 12 kills and seven digs, Taylor Doty had five kills and 10 digs, Kayla Jaynes had 19 assists and eight digs, and Faith Homan had 46 digs.

The Lady Rangers are 1-1 in the Midwest Athletic Conference now and 6-4 overall.

The JV match went to Knoxville 25-14, 25-18.

Minster 3, DS 0

MINSTER — Minster evened its MAC record at 1-1 with a 3-0 win over Delphos St. John’s in action Thursday.

The Lady Wildcats, now 5-3 overall, won 25-22, 25-18, 25-17.

Jordyn Heitbrink pounded out 17 kills, and Paige Thobe added six for the Lady Wildcats.

Hayley Baumer dished out 34 assists, and Paige Purdy led the defense with 21 digs. Heitbrink added 14 digs, while four girls, including Baumer, Purdy, Thobe and Sara Ripploh, all had two ace serves.

Marion 3, NB 0

MARIA STEIN — New Bremen lost 3-0 to Marion Local in MAC action Thursday, leaving the Lady Cardinals at 0-2 in conference play.

The scores were 25-22, 25-21, 25-12, and it left Bremen at 6-3 overall after its third loss in four games.

Paige Jones had 20 kills for the Lady Cardinals.

For Marion, Kylie Albers had 11 kills, and Chloe Bertke and Kara Evers nine apiece. Maddie Griesdorn had 20 assists and Natalie Rethman 17, and Jessie Kramer had 20 kills and Carrie Fesenmeyer 15.

Marion Local goes to 2-0 in the MAC and 5-1 on the year.

Riverside 3, LTC 1

LIMA — Riverside notched its eighth win of the season Thursday with a 3-1 win over Lima Temple Christian in Northwest Central Conference play.

The Lady Pirates are 2-0 in the NWCC heading into a game today at home against Southeastern.

Marissa Davis was outstanding against Lima Temple, pounding out 24 kills to go with 18 digs and five ace serves.

Shelby Giles led the defense with 24 digs and three blocks, Helena Faulder had 15 assists and Alexis Snow added 10 assists.

The Riverside JV team won in three.