Cavs beat Knoxville 7-0

Staff report

NEW KNOXVILLE — The Lehman boys soccer team evened its record at 3-3 on the year and upped its mark to 3-1 in the Western Ohio Soccer League with a 7-0 shutout of New Knoxville Thursday night.

Jake Emrick and Ethan Potts scored two goals apiece for the Cavaliers, and Trey Kerrigan, Conor O’Leary and John Henry Frantz all score one goal each.

Kerrigan, meanwhile, had his third three-assist game of the season, and Jacob Schmiesing also had an assist..

Ryan Goettemoeller got the shutout in goal.

“They stayed with us in the first half,” said Lehman coach Tom Wiseman. “When we got back on the field, we adjusted and really increased our work rate. Our substitutes really contributed some quality minutes tonight, better than they have all year. We’re playing good soccer right now, and we need to keep it going for Saturday.”

The Cavs visit Franklin-Monroe Saturday.

Botkins 1, Fairlawn 0

BOTKINS — Botkins and Fairlawn battled close from start to finish and the Trojans came out on top 1-0 in WOSL play Thursday at Botkins.

The Trojans go to 2-0-1 in the WOSL with the win and are now 2-3-1 overall. The Jets are 2-2-0 in the league and 2-5-0 on the season.

Trent Egbert had the only goal of the game, and Kaleb Hanby added an assist.

Fairlawn goalie Noah Schnipke had 13 saves.

“Botkins played real well and they have an outstanding defense,” said Fairlawn coach Jamie Fridley.

JC 5, Lincolnview 2

LINCOLNVIEW — Jackson Center went on the road and notched a WOSL victory, beating Lincolnview 5-2 Thursday.

The Tigers were led by Gavin Booser, who had two goals. Parker Morris, Trevor Elliott and Clay Akers had one goal each, and Morris and Akers each had an assist.

Corbin Murphy had four saves.

Jackson is 2-1 in the WOSL and 2-4-1 overall.

Sidney rained out

Sidney’s scheduled boys soccer game at Stebbins Thursday was rained out. It has not yet been rescheduled.