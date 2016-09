Staff report

The month of September has already seen two hole-in-ones at Shelby Oaks.

Mike New got his third career hole-in-one when he hit his tee shot in the cup on the No. 3 south hole. The hole was playing 123 yards and he used a gap wedge.

And Joyce Wick aced the No. 7 hole on the west course. It was playing 90 yards and she used a pitching wedge to notch the second ace of her career.