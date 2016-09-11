JC wins easily,runs mark to 9-0

Staff report

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center dominated Indian Lake Saturday in non-league volleyball 3-0 to remain unbeaten on the year.

The scores were 25-10, 25-7, 25-9 and it gave the top-ranked Lady Tigers a 9-0 record heading into a key County matchup Tuesday at Fort Loramie.

Vanessa Winner led the way with nine ace serves, seven digs and four kills for the Lady Tigers.

Cassie Meyer led in kills with 11, Alicia Kessler had six kills and seven ace serves, Camryn Hoehne had four kills and Kamryn Elchert handed out 15 assists.

The Jackson junior varsity also won, 25-13, 25-23.

Botkins 3, Newton 1

PLEASANT HILL — Botkins won over Newton on Saturday in a non-league road game, 3-1.

The Lady Trojans, now 3-6 on the year, won 25-16, 16-25, 25-19, 25-15. They play at Indian Lake Monday and host Anna Tuesday.

Sarah Bergman pounded down 17 kills and Casey Woodall added seven.

Jenna Pitts had 20 assists and seven ace serves, Danielle Schwartz led the defense with 18 digs, and Alexis Jones was right behind with 17.

Minster 3, Celina 2

CELINA — Minster upped its record to 6-3 on the year with a 3-2 win over Celina in non-league action Saturday.

The scores were 25-17, 19-25, 25-15, 20-25, 15-13.

Three Lady Wildcats hit double figures in kills, led by Jordyn Heitbrink with a dozen. Paige Thobe and Rosie Westerbeck added 10 apiece, and both Carly Barhorst and Regan Wuebker finished with seven. Hayley Baumer had five kills to go with her 39 assists, eight digs and three aces.

Paige Purdy led the defense with 20 digs, Heitbrink had 16 and Westerbeck 15. Thobe served up four aces, and Barhorst had two solo blocks.

Houston 3, Bradford 0

BRADFORD — Houston notched its first victory of the season Saturday, going on the road and defeating Bradford 3-0, the scores being 25-13, 25-22, 25-14.

The Lady Wildcats are 1-8 with their next match thursday at unbeaten Jackson Center.

SarahMonnier had nine kills and eight digs against Bradford, Jenna Green had seven kills and three ace serves, Allisen Foster had four aces, Alysa Kemp had 18 assists and eight digs, Hayden Riesenbeck added five kills, and Olivia Bowser finished with seven digs.

Houston lost the JV match 2-1, the scores being 28-26, 11-25, 25-2 in Bradford’s favor.

Riverside wins two

SPRINGFIELD — Riverside won both matches in a tri-match at Northwestern High School, beating both the hosts and Southeastern 2-0.

The scores against Northwestern were 25-14, 25-22, and the scores against Southeastern were 27-25, 25-23.

Against Northwestern, Marissa Davis had 14 kills and three blocks, Shelby Giles five kills and eight digs, Kristin Davidson had nine digs and two aces, Alexis Snow 12 assists and Helena Faulder eight assists.

Against Southeastern, Davis pounded out 19 kills. Davidson had 11 digs and two aces, Lauren Anderson and Giles 11 digs each, and Faulder 13 assists.

The wins pushed the Lady Pirates’ record on the year to 10-2 heading into action tonight against Ben Logan.

CA 3, Lima Chr. 2

LIMA — Christian Academy upped its record on the year to 3-0 with a 3-2 win over Lima Christian in action Friday.

The scores were 16-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 15-11.

Senior Summer Inman had 11 kills and four blocks to lead the Lady Eagles, and junior Alexis Boersma had four aces to go with three kills.

The Lady Eagles host Calvary Christian tonight in their home opener.