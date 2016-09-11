Lady Rockets 6-0after Saturday win

Staff report

ANA — The Anna Lady Rockets remained unbeaten on the year at 6-0 with a 2-0 blanking of visiting Greeneview Saturday in non-league girls soccer action.

The Lady Rockets, ranked No. 9 in the latest Miami Valley Coaches Poll, got two goals from Abby Gaydosh and an assist from Taylor Kauffmann. Goalie Savanna Hostetler finished with three saves.

Anna returns to action Tuesday at home against Greenville

Lehman postponed

Lightning forced the postponement of Lehman’s scheduled girls soccer match at Franklin Monroe on Saturday.

It has not yet been rescheduled.

Sidney 9, Stebbins 0

Sidney had an easy time of it Saturday at home against Dayton Stebbins, winning 9-0 to remain unbeaten on the season.

The Lady Jackets go to 6-0-0 overall and are now 5-0-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference action. They return to action tonight at home against 1-3-0 Northmont.

The junior varsity was also victorious 9-0.

Anna’s Abby Gaydosh (17) works against a Greeneview defender in girls soccer action at Anna Saturday. Gaydosh had both goals in Anna’s 2-0 victory. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Anna-Girls-Soccer-9-10-16-011.jpg Anna’s Abby Gaydosh (17) works against a Greeneview defender in girls soccer action at Anna Saturday. Gaydosh had both goals in Anna’s 2-0 victory.