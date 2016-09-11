Loramie boys first at Tiffin

Staff report

TIFFIN — Fort Loramie’s boys were impressive again Saturday, winning over 43 other teams in the annual Tiffin Cross Country Carnival.

The Redskins finished with 152 points to 215 for runner-up Smithville,

Jake Rethman led the Redskins by placing sixth in 16:33.

Joe Ballas was 12th, Tom Ballas 20th, Alan Holdheide 49th and Noah Siegel 66th.

The Loramie girls were 12th out of 53 teams and led by Paige Rethman, 12th in 19:56.

The junior high girls were also champions in a field of 27 teams.

Corynn Heitkamp was the race champion, finishing in 12:51. Danielle Eilerman was third, Olivia Borchers eighth, Kaitlyn Grillot 16th and Caitlyn Gasson 21st.

The junior high boys were eighth out of 38 teams and had three in the top 15. Colin Gasson was third in 11:57, Evan Eilerman was 13th and Colten Gasson 14th.

Fort Loramie will hosts its 48th annual Fort Loramie Invitational Tuesday at White Oak campground.

It will start with the elementary fun run at 4:45, followed by the high school girls at 5, then the high school boys, junior high boys and junior high girls.