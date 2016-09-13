Lady Jackets handed first loss

Staff report

The Sidney High girls soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Monday night, losing to Northmont 4-2 at the high school.

The verdict leaves the Lady Jackets at 6-1 on the year heading to Trotwood Wednesday night.

Sidney’s goals came from Emily and Elaine Wiesenmayer, with assists from Kirsten Sparks and Hallie Truesdale.

• On Saturday, the Lady Jackets beat up on Stebbins 9-0.

Emily Wiesenmayer scored three goals, Elaine Wiesenmayer and Keaton Eilert had two goals each, and Sparks and Erin Ivey each scored once.

Both Wiesenmayers also had two assists, and Jenna Foster, Truesdale and Sparks one each.

Lehman 8, Allen East 0

Lehman’s girls ran their record to 6-0-1 on the year and 3-0 in the Western Ohio Soccer League with an 8-0 blanking of Allen East at Lehman Monday.

The Lady Cavs led just 1-0 at the half.

“This was a solid win for us, said Lehman coach Jeremy Lorenzo. “Allen East is a pretty good team with talented strikers. We got a great goal in the first half from Liz Pax and a huge save from Camille Brown that kept us on top 1-0 going into the break. We made a couple of adjustments at halftime and were able to finally break them down in the second half.

“Our back line had a huge task defending two Allen East players that combined for over 50 goals last year,” he added. “Once again, they played extremely well, recording their 7th shutout in a row. I was extremely pleased with our execution in the second half.”

Pax went on to score three goals for the Lady Cavs, the top-ranked Division 3 team in the Miami Valley. Molly Safreed scored two goals and Katie Edwards, Grace Monnin and Grace Olding all scored one.

Safreed also had two assists, and Edwards, Kaitrin O’Leary and Hannah Fogt one each.

Camille Brown and Hannah Giguere combined for the shutout.

The Lehman junior varsity team won easily 11-1.

Rylie McIver, Maegan Titterington and Elizabeth Gibson scored two goals each and Grace Dexter, Sophia Flood, Madison Hurley, Hope Anthony and Allison Bornhorst all scored once each.

Assists came ffrom Anthony, Abigail Jones, Dexter (2), Flood and Hurley.

The JV team is 4-0.

BOYS

LCC 2, New Knoxville 1

New Knoxville lost a close boys soccer match to Lima Catholic by a 2-1 score.

The Rangers are now 1-5-1 with Botkins coming to town Thursday.