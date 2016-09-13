Top-ranked again

Staff report

The latest state rankings are out for both volleyball and cross country, and the area is well-represented at the top.

The unbeaten Jackson Center Lady Tigers are again the No. 1-ranked team in Division 4 in Ohio this week, just as they were last week in the first poll of the season. They were 9-0 going into Tuesday’s big test at Fort Loramie, which is ranked No. 6 this week.

Marion Local is No. 5, New Bremen is No. 8 and Minster is No. 12.

In Division 3, meanwhile, Versailles is ranked 13th and Anna is 19th.

Ohio Volleyball Coaches

State rankings

Division 3 — 1. Gilmour Academy, 2. Coldwater, 3, Huron, 4, St. Henry, 5, Highland, 6. Tuscarawas Valley, 7. Newark Catholic, 8. Buckeye Trail, 9. Utica, 10. Eastwood, 11. Miami East, 12. Independence, 13. VERSAILLES, 14. Fort Recovery, 15. Lutheran West, 16. Fairbanks, 17. Adena, 18. Crestview, 19. ANNA, 20. Cardinal Mooney.

Division 4 — 1. JACKSON CENTER, 2. Arlington, 3. Norwalk St. Paul, 4. McComb, 5. MARION LOCAL, 6. FORT LORAMIE, 7. Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 8. NEW BREMEN, 9. Leipsic, 10. Notre Dame, 11. Delaware Christian, 12. MINSTER, 13. Old Fort, 14. Ottoville, 15. Antwerp, 16. Monroeville, 17. Buckeye Central, 18. Dalton, 19, Hardin Northern, 20. Delphos St. John’s.

Cross country

As expected, the Minster girls are the No. 1-ranked cross country team in Ohio in Division 3.

Minster got eight first-place votes in the polling to edge out St. Thomas Aquinas.

Russia is ranked seventh this week.

In D-3 boys, Fort Loramie is the No. 3-ranked team, with Anna No. 6, Minster No. 15, Botkins No. 20, Russia No. 21 and Houston No. 26.

The Versailles girls are ranked 22 in D-3.

Ohio Cross Country

Coaches Poll

Division 3

Girls — 1. MINSTER, 2. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 3. McDonald, 4. Galion Northmoor, 5. Fredericktown, 6. RUSSIA, 7. Liberty Center, 8. Columbus Grove, 9. St. Henry, 10. Xenia Christian, 11. Gates Mills Hawken, 12. Shadyside, 13. Garaway, 14. Burton Berkshire, 15. Tuscarawas Valley, 16. Sullivan Black River, 17. Liberty Benton, 18. Reedsville Eastern, 19. New London, 20. Huron.

Boys — 1. Maplewood, 2. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 3. FORT LORAMIE, 4. Leesburg Fairfield, 5. Smithville, 6. ANNA, 7. Carey, 8. McDonald, 9, Colonel Crawford, 10, Fredericktown, 11. Lincolnview, 12. Caldwell, 13. Mt. Gilead, 14. Liberty Center, 15. MINSTER, 16. Mapleton, 17. Garaway, 18. Parkway, 19, Columbus Academy, 20. BOTKINS, 21. RUSSIA. Also: 26. Houston.

Soccer

Lehman’s unbeaten Lady Cavs remain the No. 1-ranked team in the latest Miami Valley Coaches Poll.

They are the top-ranked team in Division 3, and also move up to No. 3 in the state rankings.

Anna is No. 9 in the Miami Valley poll.

In Division 1, the Sidney High boys are ranked sixth this week and the Sidney girls fifth.

Miami Valley Coaches

Area rankings

BOYS

D-1 — 1. Beavercreek, 2. Troy, 3. Springboro, 4. Centerville, 5, Lebanon, 6. SIDNEY, 7. Fairmont, 8. Vandalia, 9. Miamisburg, 10. Xenia

D-2 — 1. Carroll, 2, Alter, 3. Tipp City, 4, (tie) Bellbrook, Chaminade, Fenwick, 7. Monrow, 8. (tie Ben Logan, Oakwood, 10. Eaton.

D-3 — 1. Dayton Christian, 2. Troy Christian, 3. Franklin Monroe, 4. Yellow Springs, 5. Miami Valley, 6. Newton, 7. Bethel, 8. West Liberty Salem, 9. Miami East, 10. Springfield Catholic.

GIRLS

D-1 — 1. Lebanon, 2. Springboro, 3. Beavercreek, 4. Centerville, 5. SIDNEY, 6. Troy, 7. Vandalia, 8. Fairmont, 9. (tie) Northmont, Xenia.

D-2 — 1. (tie) Alter, Carroll, Tipp City, 4. Bellbrook, 5. Monroe, 6. Fenwick, 7. Chaminade, 8. Springfield Shawnee, 9. Valley View, 10. Greenon.

D-3 — 1. LEHMAN, 2. Preble Shawnee, 3. WL-Salem, 4. West Milton, 5. Waynesville, 6. Springfield Catholic, 7, Miami East, 8. Bethel, 9, ANNA, 10. Dayton Christian.

State rankings

Girls D-3 — 1. Gilmour Academy, 2, Cincinnati Country Day, 3. LEHMAN, 4. Doylestown Chippewa, 5. Zanesville Rosecrans, 6. (tie) Cincinnati Summit Country Day, Worthington Christian, 8. Cardinal Mooney, 9. (tie) Loudonbille, Elmore Woodmore.

Jackson Center’s Vanessa Winner, sets the ball for the Lady Tigers, who are the No. 1-ranked team in Ohio again this week. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SDN082216JCVolley1.jpg Jackson Center’s Vanessa Winner, sets the ball for the Lady Tigers, who are the No. 1-ranked team in Ohio again this week.

