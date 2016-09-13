Fairlawn golfers top Houston

Staff report

Fairlawn defeated Houston in a County boys golf match on Monday at Shelby Oaks to complete the dual portion of the season heading into the league tournament Thursday at Arrowhead.

Fairlawn had 160, with Mason Jones shooting a 36 for medalist honors. Jacob Caldwell shot a 40, Ben Brautigam 41 and both Nathan Lessing and Kody Curtner 43.

Cameron Via had a 46 and Tristan Stangel 48 for the Wildcats.

Final County dual standings — Anna 6-0, Fort Loramie 5-1, Fairlawn 4-2, Jackson Center 3-3, Russia 2-4, Botkins 1-5, Houston 0-6.

Loramie 170, Milton 182

WEST MILTON — Fort Loramie traveled to Homestead in Miami County to take on West Milton, and came away with a victory in non-league play.

Brad Gottemoeller shot a 38 to lead the Redskins, Shea Swick added a 42, Mitchell Puthoff 43 and Zach Pleiman 47.

Marion 191, Knoxville 199

CELINA — New Knoxville lost to Marion Local in action at the Mercer County Elks Monday.

Knoxville was led by Ray Newton with a 47 and Ben Menke with a 48.

Collin Fleck of Marion was medalist with a 39.

Minster 170, Recovery 182

CELINA — Minster won over Fort Recovery in a Midwest Athletic Conference match at Mercer Elks Monday.

Jordan Brackman carded a 39 for Minster, Ben Stubbs 43 and both Adam Knapke and Logan Lizier 44.

GIRLS

Loramie 202, Russia 242

MINSTER — Fort Loramie defeated Russia in a match between two County schools at Arrowhead.

Emily Knouff led Loramie with a 40, Megan Koppin had a 52, Rylee Poeppelman 53 and Kayla Rosengarten 59.

Versailles 192, Coldwater 244

CELINA — Versailles easily defeated Coldwater in golf action at the Mercer Elks Monday.

Lauren Heitkamp was the medalist with a 41 for Versailles, Lauren Durham added a 49, and Jorja Pothast and Morgan Barlage both shot 51.