Lady Tigers win 10th straight

Staff report

FORT LORAMIE — The top-ranked Jackson Center Lady Tigers are in first place in the County by themselves after passing a key test Tuesday night on the road.

The Lady Tigers upped their County mark to 5-0 and are now 10-0 overall after beating Fort Loramie 3-0, the scores being 25-21, 25-14, 25-16.

The loss dropped Fort Loramie into second place in the standings at 4-1. The Lady Redskins are 7-4 overall.

Cassie Meyer had 13 kills, Raquel Kessler seven and Camryn Hoehne five.

Kamryn Elchert had 14 assists and seven digs, and Hoehne also had 10 digs and 14 assists.

Fort Loramie got 12 kills from Caleigh Barhorst and five from Sara Stang. Sophia Albers had 17 assists, Taylor Ernst 12 digs, Stang 10 and Barhorst eight.

“We battled at times tonight, but not consistently and if you are not consistent against a team like Jackson, they will take advantage,” said Loramie coach John Rodgers. “We learned a lot about ourselves tonight and this match gave a us a clear picture of what we need to focus on to be a better team.”

Fort Loramie won the junior varsity game 26-24, 25-23.

County standings — Jackson Center 5-0, 10-0; Fort Loramie 4-1, 7-4; Anna 3-2, 6-4; Fairlawn 2-2, 4-5; Russia 2-2, 4-5; Botkins 1-5, 4-7; Houston 0-5, 1-8

Anna 3, Botkins 1

BOTKINS — Anna went to 3-2 in the County with a 3-1 win over Botkins in action Tuesday at Botkins. The scores were 25-15, 18-25, 25-19, 25-8.

For Anna, Krista Gehret finished with 19 kills, and Kennedey Glover had 10 kills and five total blocks, including three solo.

Ashley Landis added nine kills, Lexi Wells handed out 40 assists, Emma Meyer had three aces and three solo blocks, Carly Becker had nine digs and Kelsey Meyer eight.

For Botkins, Sarah Bergman had 19 digs to go with eight kills, and Jenna Pitts had 10 assists and four aces.

Anna won the JV game 25-21, 25-15.

MONDAY

Sidney 3, Bellefontaine 1

BELLEFONTAINE — The Sidney High volleyball team won its third in a row Monday night, beating Bellefontaine in a non-league road game 3-1.

The scores were 25-16, 13-25, 25-14, 25-23.

Amanda Thomas had 13 kills for the Lady Jackets and Celena Taborn and Grace Shell added 1o apiece. Taborn also had a season-best 15 total blocks in the match, and Thomas added three.

Kiana Calvert was the defensive leader with 16 digs and also served four aces. Thomas added three aces and Carrie Nuss finished with 30 assists. Hannah Wiford added seven digs.

The junior varsity lost in three, winning the first 25-16 before losing the next two 25-23, 25-20.

Allie Herrick served four aces and Payton Boshears three. Faith Bockrath had six kills and Mikali Gibson and Herrick five apiece. Bockrath had 12 assists and Herrick led the defense with nine digs.

Botkins 3, Indian Lake 2

INDIAN LAKE — Botkins won its second in a row Monday, beating Indian Lake in non-league action on the road, 3-2.

The scores were 26-28, 25-23, 12-25, 26-24, 21-19 in a marathon match.

Sarah Bergman finished with 21 kills and Casey Woodall added 18 for the Lady Trojans. Woodell also had seven blocks.

Jenna Pitts set them up with 38 assists, and Danielle Schwartz led the defense with 31 digs.

The JV game went to Indian Lake in three.

Lehman 3, Russia 1

SIDNEY — Lehman defeated visiting Russia in a non-league match at Lehman Monday, 3-1.

The scores were 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20.

For the Lady Cavs, Sidney Chapman had 28 kills and 23 digs, and both Ellie Scott and Abby Schutt had 10 kills each.

Alexis Snipes had 24 assists and Lauren McFarland 22, Madison Hussey had 17 digs, Schutt had four blocks and Camille Odle had seven digs and three aces.

For Russia, Claudia Counts had nine kills, Cameo Wilson and Chris Gaerke eight each and both Laurissa Poling and Morgan Wenrick seven apiece.

Jenna Cordonnier had 31 assists, 14 digs and three blocks, and Whitney Pleiman had 27 digs and three ace serves. Lexi Monnin added nine digs and Chloe Sherman seven along with two aces.

Russia won the JV match in two, 25-18, 25-20.

Ben Logan 3, Riverside 2

DEGRAFF — Riverside suffered just its third loss of the season Monday in a home match with Ben Logan, 3-2.

Ben Logan won the first set 27-25, Riverside the next two 25-23, 26-24, and Ben Logan the final two games 25-17, 15-8.

Marisa Davis had another big game, finishing with 32 kills and 27 digs for the Lady Pirates. Helena Faulder handed out 23 assists and Alexis Snow 12, Lauren Anderson had 23 digs and two aces, Shelby Giles 18 digs and two aces, and Kristen Davidson 18 digs.

Riverside, now 10-3, is at Lima Perry on Thursday.

Fort Loramie’s Sophia Albers, right, goes up to block against Jackson Center’s Vanessa Winner at Fort Loramie Tuesday in County volleyball action. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SDN091416LorVolley.jpg Fort Loramie’s Sophia Albers, right, goes up to block against Jackson Center’s Vanessa Winner at Fort Loramie Tuesday in County volleyball action. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News