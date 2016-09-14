Noble’s 38 leads Sidney

Staff report

Sidney took on Houston in a dual golf match at Shelby Oaks Tuesday and beat the Wildcats 184-204.

Kyle Noble had his best round of the season for Sidney in shooting a 38 to lead all golfers. Jared Lindsay added a 43 and Ben Spangler 49.

For Houston, Cameron Via and Tristan Stangel both shot 49.

FL wins tri

BELLEFONTAINE — Fort Loramie’s boys golf team traveled to Cherokee Hills Tuesday and won a tri-match with a 165. Troy Christian shot 217 and Riverside 223.

Brad Gottemoeller led the Redskins with a 38, Mitchell Puthoff shot a 41 and both Zach Pleiman and Ethan Broerman shot 43.

Anna wins tri

Anna, Lehman and Marion Local met in a tri-match at Shelby Oaks on Tuesday.

Anna won with 162, Lehman shot a 176 and Marion Local 200.

Anna got a 37 from Eli Kuck, 39 from Zach Watren, 42 from Mason Platfoot and 44 from Troy Rindler.

Lehman was led by Tyler Lachey with a 40, with Ryan Schmidt and Cole Gilardi both shooting 43.

Marion Local was led by Collin Fleck with a 41.

NK wins by one

MINSTER — The New Knoxville golf team edged Fort Recovery by a single stroke Tuesday in Midwest Athletic Conference golf, 197-198.

Robert Egbert had a 45 for the Rangers and Ray Newton a 47.

DSJ tops Versailles

DELPHOS — Delphos St. John’s shot a 157 to beat Versailles with 169 in a MAC golf match Tuesday.

The Tigers were led by Kyle Cotner with a 39. Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker shot a 40, Isaac Ruhenkamp 43 and Alex Gross, Preston Platfoot and Connor Van Skyock all shot 47.

Versailles is now 6-1 in the MAC.

Girls

FL 186, Tipp City 214

VANDALIA — Fort Loramie won 186-214 over Tipp City in a girls golf dual at Cassell Hills in Vandalia Tuesday.

Emily Knouff led the Lady Redskins with a 40, Megan Koppin shot a personal-best 41, Kayla Rosengarten had a 52 and Amy Eilerman 53.