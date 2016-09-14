Lady Jackets notch 4th straight win

Staff report

XENIA — Sidney High’s volleyball team made the long trip to Xenia worthwhile Tuesday night with its fourth consecutive victory in Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover play.

The Lady Jackets won 3-1, with the scores being 22-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21.

The win evened Sidney’s record on the season at 5-5 going into Saturday’s tri-match with Houston and Indian Lake at Sidney Middle School. The first match is at 10 a.m.

Amanda Thomas again led Sidney at the net with 13 kills and three blocks, and Celena Taborn added 10 kills and six blocks. Carrie Nuss set them up with 29 assists.

Emily Tolbert and Kiana Calvert both served four aces, and Calvert led the defense with 12 digs. Tolbert and Nuss added nine digs apiece.

The Sidney junior varsity also won, 25-19, 23-25, 25-16.

Makali Gibson had six kills and Arielle Snider and Allie Hetrick five kills each. Payton Boshears served six aces and Snider five, and setter Faith Bockrath finished with 15 assists.

Russia 3, Fairlawn 2,

Pleiman sets record

Russia dropped the first two sets to Fairlawn Tuesday but came back to take the next three for a 3-2 win in County volleyball in a match highlighted by a record-breaking performance for the Lady Raiders.

The scores were 19-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 15-10.

Russia evened its record overall at 5-5 with the win and is 3-2 in County play. Fairlawn is 2-3 in the league and 4-6 on the season.

Russia’s Whitney Pleiman set a new school record with 43 digs in the match, breaking the old mark of 35.

Cameo Wilson led the Lady Raiders with 17 kills, and also had eight digs. Laurissa Poling had 16 kills to go with eight digs and four blocks. Chris Gaerke added 10 kills and eight blocks and Morgan Wenrick 20 digs and six kills.

Jenna Cordonnier finished with 36 assists and also had 20 digs, Chloe Sherman had 19 digs, Katie Swartz had 17 digs, Lexi Monnin nine digs, and Claudia Counts chipped in five kills and three blocks.

Fairlawn’s Audrey Francis had a big game, with 31 kills and 51 digs for the Lady Jets. Chelsie Brautigam had 43 assists and 20 digs, Lauren Dudgeon added seven kills, and Ciera Driskell had 25 digs and five kills.

Russia’s JV team also won 25-16, 25-20.

County standings — Jackson Center 5-0, 10-0; Fort Loramie 4-1, 7-4; Anna 3-2, 6-4; Russia 3-2, 5-5; Fairlawn 2-3, 4-6; Botkins 1-5, 4-7; Houston 0-5, 1-8

Minster 3, St. Marys 0

ST. MARYS — Minster ran its season record to 7-3 with a 3-0 non-league win at St. Marys Tuesday.

The scores were26-24, 25-19, 25-20.

Jordyn Heitbrink was strong at the net again, finishing with 16 kills for Minster. Rosie Westerbeck added nine and Paige Thobe five.

Hayley Baumer dished out 28 assists.

Paige Purdy led the defense with 20 digs and Westerbeck added 12. Baumer finished with nine and Heitbrink added seven.

CA 3, Spring Valley 0

Christian Academy ran its record to 5-0 on the season with a 3-0 win over Spring Valley Tuesday.

The scores were 25-21, 25-22, 25-12.

Leading Christian Academy was Summer Inman with 12 kills, four aces and three blocks. Ruth Looker added four kills.

Pleiman http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Pleiman-Whitney.jpg Pleiman