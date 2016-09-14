Jacket boys soccerteam tops Trotwood

Staff report

Sidney ran its record on the year to 4-0-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North and its overall mark to 7-1-0 with a 7-2 victory over Trotwood in boys soccer action Tuesday.

The Jackets got two goals apiece from Gage Fridley and Jalen Hudgins, and one each from Damien Jones, Luke Rees and Gavin Miller.

Rees also had four assists and Jones and Fridley one each.

Ian Humphrey had five saves and Noah Houts three saves in goal for the Jackets.

Sidney hosts Tipp City tonight.

JC 4, Ben Logan 1

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Tigers got four goals from high-scoring Gavin Booser and that was enough in a 4-1 win over visiting Ben Logan in boys soccer action Tuesday.

The Tigers also got an assist from Clay Akers in the win, which put their record on the year at 3-4-1 overall.

Corbin Murphy had five saves.

Girls

Lehman 11, DSJ 0

DELPHOS — Lehman breezed to another victory in girls soccer, beating Delphos St. John’s 11-0 in action Tuesday.

The win kept Lehman unbeaten in the Western Ohio Soccer League at 4-0-0 and put the Lady Cavs at 7-0-1 overall.

Molly Safreed had three goals for the Lady Cavs, Grace Olding two goals, Ava Behr two goals, Liz Pax two goals, and Samantha Edwards and Hannah Fogt one goal apiece.

Grace Monnin had four assists, and there was one each from Safreed, Behr, Pax, Carly Edwards and Kaitrin O’Leary.

The junior varsity won 4-1 over Sidney. Rylie McIver scored two goals and Lyndsey Jones and Hope Anthony one each.

Anna 5, Greenville 0

ANNA — Anna ran its record on the year to 7-0-0 with a 5-0 shutout of visiting Greenville in non-league girls soccer action Tuesday.

The Lady Rockets were led by Taylor Noll, who had three goals. Abby Gaydosh and Kelsie McKinney added one goal apiece.

Gaydosh, Brooke Hemsworth, McKinney and Noll all had assists.

Anna hosts Allen East today.