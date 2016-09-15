Shawnee netters blank Lehman

Staff report

The Lehman girls tennis team dropped a 5-0 decision to Lima Shawnee in action this week.

At first singles, Claire Larger lost 6-1, 6-2. At second singles, Sarah Gibson lost 6-2, 6-3. And at third singles, Sarah Kramer lost 6-1, 6-1.

At first doubles, Alex Read and Melanie Brunner lost 6-1, 6-1, and at second doubles, Ann Pennaparra and Angela Brunner lost 6-0, 6-0.

The Lady Cavs dropped to 0-12 on the year, and Shawnee is 12-1.

Sidney

The Sidney Lady Jackets lost 5-0 to Wapakoneta on Wedndesday.

At first singles, Hailey New lost 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Kathryn Saunders lost 6-2, 6-1. And at third singles, Naomi Riegel lost 6-3, 6-2 in a match that lasted nearly two hours.

At first doubles, it was Auanna Edens and Caroline Gallimore losing 6-1, 6-1, and at second doubles, Mara Hecht and Sara Gibson lost 6-0, 6-2.

Lehman’s Sarah Gibson lunges for a ball as she plays Lima Shawnee’s Sanjana Rajasekaran at Lehman Wednesday. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SDN091616LehGTennis.jpg Lehman’s Sarah Gibson lunges for a ball as she plays Lima Shawnee’s Sanjana Rajasekaran at Lehman Wednesday.