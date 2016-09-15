Loramie wins County tournament

Staff report

MINSTER — Fort Loramie used home-course advantage to gain a tie for the County boys golf championship in action at Arrowhead in Minster on Thursday.

The Redskins shot a 346 to beat Anna, which had 350. Coming into the tournament, Anna was unbeaten in County duals, which count for half toward the overall champion, and Fort Loramie was once-beaten.

But in the tournament, it was Loramie first and Anna second, leaving them both at 11-1 overall.

Fort Loramie is the only County team to call Arrowhead home. Russia plays its home matches at Stillwater, and the other five play in the county at Shelby Oaks.

Fort Loramie had the tournament medalist in Brad Gottemoeller, who led the Redskins with a 75 on rounds of 38 and 37 at Arrowhead.

Also for the Redskins, Zach Pleiman shot an 89, Craig Eilerman 91 and Eli Rosengarten 91.

Anna got a pair of 86s from Zach Watren and Eli Kuck and an 87 from Mason Platfoot. Evan Bensman came in with a 91.

Fairlawn was third with a 362, and led by three golfers who finished with 88s. They included Mason Jones, Jacob Caldwell and Nathan Lessing. Kody Curnter shot a 98.

Fourth was Jackson Center with a 377, with Bryce Sosby leading the way with an 88. And fifth was Botkins, just one stroke back at 378. The Trojans were led by Nick Fischio with an 82.

Russia was sixth with 386 and led by Jack Dapore with an 89, and Houston finished seventh with a 411, led by Tristin Stangel’s 96.

The tournament and duals also produced the All-County Teams.

First-team picks were Gottemoeller, Watren, Kuck, Jones, Fischio and Dapore. Gottemoeller was the Player of the Year.

Second-team picks were Sosby, Lessing, Josh Miller of Botkins, Platfoot, Dylan Cordonnier and Caldwell.

County Tournament

Thursday at Arrowhead

Team standings

1. Fort Loramie 346—Brad Gottemoeller 75, Zach Pleiman 89, Craig Eilerman 91, Eli Rosengarten 91.

2. Anna 350—Zach Watren 86, Eli Kuck 86, Mason Platfoot 87, Evan Bensman 91.

3. Fairlawn 362—Mason Jones 88, Jacob Caldwell 88, Nathan Lessing 88, Kody Curtner 98.

4. Jackson Center 377—Bryce Sosby 88, Brady Wildermuth 95, Trent Platfoot 95, Chris Elchert 99.

5. Botkins 378—Josh Miller 86, Nick Fischio 82, Justin Williamson 102, Anthony Opperman 108.

6. Russia 386—Jack Dapore 89, Dylan Cordonnier 86, Will Sherman 103, Clay George 108.

7. Houston 411—Tristin Stangel 96, Cameron Via 99, Bryan Funk 103, Nathan Stangel 113, Cole Pitchford 113.

Final overall standings — 1. (tie) Anna 11-1, Fort Loramie 11-1, 3. Fairlawn 8-4, 4. Jackson Center 6-6, 5. (tie) Russia 3-9, Botkins 3-9, 7. Houston 0-12.

All-County Teams

First team — Brad Gottemoeller, Fort Loramie; Zach Watren, Anna; Eli Kuck, Anna; Mason Jones, Fairlawn; Nick Fischio, Botkins’ Jack Dapore, Russia.

Second team — Bryce Sosby, Jackson Center; Nathan Lessing, Fairlawn; Josh Miller, Botkins; Mason Platfoot, Anna; Dylan Cordonnier, Russia; Jacob Caldwell, Fairlawn

Jackson Center’s Christopher Elchert watches his putt during the County Boys Golf Tournament at Arrowhead Thursday. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SDN091616BoysGolf1.jpg Jackson Center’s Christopher Elchert watches his putt during the County Boys Golf Tournament at Arrowhead Thursday. Gottemoeller http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Gottemoeller-Brad.jpg Gottemoeller

Earns a shareof league title