Lady Rockets win 8th straight

Staff report

ANNA — The Anna Lady Rockets kept up their winning ways Thursday, shutting out visiting Allen East in Western Ohio Soccer League action, 8-0 at Anna.

The win put the Lady Rockets at 4-0-0 in the WOSL and 8-0-0 overall heading into a game at Lincolnview Saturday in conference play.

Rylie Edwards and Adrienne Endsley both scored three goals for the Lady Rockets, and Riley Thobe and Abby Gaydosh had one apiece.

Gaydish and Taylor Kauffmann had two assists apiece and Endsley, Breah Kuck and Ashley Heitkamp had one assist each.

Savanna Hostetler was in goal and posted the shutout.

Sidney, Trotwood tie

TROTWOOD — The Sidney High girls soccer team traveled to Trotwood Wedndesday night and came away with a 1-1 tie in Greater Western Ohio Conference play.

Carly Dean had the shutout in goal for the Lady Jackets.

Sidney is now 5-0-1 in conference play and 6-1-1 overall, and will return to action next Wednesday at Tipp City.