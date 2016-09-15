JC ends first round perfect

Staff report

JACKSON CENTER — The top-ranked Jackson Center Lady Tigers finished off a perfect first-half of play in County volleyball Thursday with a 3-0 win over Houston in action at home.

The scores were 25-7, 25-7, 25-18, and the Lady Tigers moved to 6-0 in County play and 11-0 overall with Lima Catholic coming to the JC gym on Saturday.

Cassie Meyer had 11 kills, four blocks and three aces for Jackson, Camryn Hoehne had 11 ace serves and six kills, Kamryn Elchert had 14 assists, Christen Ware seven kills and three blocks, and Alicia Kessler five kills and three aces.

For Houston, Sarah Monnier had 10 kills and five digs, Alyssa Kemp had 13 assists, and Olivia Bowser nine digs.

Jackson won the junior varsity game 25-20, 25-15.

Fairlawn 3, Anna 2

ANNA — Fairlawn’s Audrey Francis pounded down 38 kills to lead the Lady Jets to a road win over Anna in Clounty volleyball Thursday, 3-2.

The scores were 28-26, 21-25, 25-18, 26-28, 15-13 in a marathon match. Both teams are 3-3 in the County. Anna is 6-5 overal and Fairlawn 5-6.

Francis also had 48 digs and two ace serves, Chelsie Brautigam had 20 digs and 49 assists, Jeanie Branscum had 24 digs and two aces, Lauren Dudgeon had 10 kills, Regan DeMote seven kills, Kennedee Gallimore 13 digs and Ciera Driskell seven digs.

For Anna, Kennedey Glover and Krista Gehret had 17 kills each and Emma Meyer 10. Lexi Wells set them up with 56 assists.

Rachel Shoemaker and Carly Becker both had 22 digs and Glover had two solo blocks and three block-assists.

Anna won the JV game in two.

Riverside 3, Lima Perry 0

Riverside upped its record to 11-3 with a 3-0 win over Lima Perry in Northwest Central Conference action Thursday.

The scores were 25-3, 25-20, 25-17, and the win put the Lady Pirates at 3-0 in NWCC play.

Marissa Davis dominated at the net with 24 kills for the Lady Pirates.

Kristin Davidson had eight ace serves and 12 digs, Helena Faulder had 18 assists, Alexis Snow 12 assists and Lauren Anderson 12 digs.

The JV game went to Perry in two. Paisley Jacobs had four aces and four kills for Riverside.

Tuesday

St. Henry 3, Lehman 1

Lehman lost its match with St. Henry in action Tuesday, 3-1.

The scores were 25-18, 16-25, 25-17, 25-16.

Sidney Chapman had 22 kills and 14 digs for the Lady Cavs, Alexis Snipes had 17 assists and three digs, Lauren McFarland had 11 assists and eight digs, and Madison Hussey had 12 digs. Malorie Hussey added three blocks.

The loss dropped Lehman to 4-7 and put St. Henry at 8-3.

Francis has 38 kills in Fairlawn’s win