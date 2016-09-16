Fort Loramiestays one backin County VB

Staff report

RUSSIA — Fort Loramie remained one game back in the County standings with a 3-1 win over Russia in volleyball action Thursday at Russia.

The Lady Redskins lost the first game 25-23 but won the next three 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 to go to 5-1 in the league and 8-4 overall. Russia is 3-3 and 5-6.

Caleigh Barhorst had 22 kills and Sara Stang 14 for Loramie. Abby Holthaus added seven and Maeve Hilgefort six.

Barhorst also led the defense with 28 digs, Taylor Ernst had 27 and Stang 25. Ernst and Stang both had four aces and Sophia Albers finished with 43 assists.

For Russia, Larissa Poling had nine kills and five blocks, Chris Gaerke had seven kills and Cameo Wilson added six.

Whitney Pleiman had 37 digs and three aces, Jenna Cordonnier had 23 assists and eight digs, and Chloe Sherman added 11 digs.

Loramie also won the junior varsity game 23-25, 25-22, 25-14.

“I thought we played well,” said Russia coach Aaron Watkins. “We just had a few too many unforced errors. But happy with the overall performance of the girls.”

“We are learning every day and just need to continue to do the basic things consistently,” said Loramie coach John Rodgers. “Aaron is doing a great job with Russia this year and I look for them to be even stronger as the year goes on.”

County standings — Jackson Center 6-0, 11-0; Fort Loramie 5-1, 8-4; Anna 3-3, 6-5; Fairlawn 3-3, 5-6; Russia 3-3, 5-6; Botkins 1-5, 4-7; Houston 0-6, 1-9.

St. Henry 3, Minster 2

ST. HENRY — Minster went on the road and dropped a tough 3-2 verdict to St. Henry in a battle of state-ranked teams in Midwest Athletic Conference play Thursday.

St. Henry won the first two games 25-17, 25-12, but Minster came back to win the next two 25-22, 25-14. However, St. Henry took the deciding game 15-5.

Minster drops to 1-2 in the MAC and 7-4 overall. St. Henry is 1-2 in the league and 9-3 overall.

For Minster, Rosie Westerbeck had eight kills, Jordyn Heitbrink seven and Paige Thobe six. Hayley Baumer handed out 25 assists.

Paige Purdy led the defense with 20 digs and Westerbeck added 10.

Westerbeck and Heitbrink both served three aces.

Delphos 3, Knoxville 1

DELPHOS — New Knoxville dropped a 3-1 verdict on the road to Delphos St. John’s in MAC action Thursday.

The scores were 18-25, 26-24, 25-16, 25-13.

Shayna Bierlein had 10 kills and Kenzie Schroer nine for the Lady Rangers.

Faith Homan had three aces and Jenna Schwieterman two, Schroer had 17 assists and Kayla Jaynes added 11.

Homan also had 16 digs, Ashlyn Miller 11 and Schroer eight.

The Lady Rangers are 1-2 in the MAC and 6-4 overall.

New Bremen 3, Recovery 0

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Lady Cardinals won 3-0 over Fort Recovery in another MAC game Thursday, the scores being 25-16, 25-20, 25-13.

Paige Jones had 22 kills and Rachel Kremer seven for Bremen, and Jones also added three aces. Macy Puthoff also had three aces.

Madison Pape had 32 assists and Blake Snider led the defense with eight digs.

Bremen is 1-2 in the MAC and 8-3 overall.